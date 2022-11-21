5 most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTubers as of 2022

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. joined hands to release PUBG Mobile in the global mobile market in 2018. Since then, the title has leapfrogged other games to become one of the most popular action games in the world.

While the developers have continuously added more features that attract players, credit also has to be given to YouTubers who have constantly churned out content related to the game for their online audience, blowing up the popularity of the game. While some have accrued thousands of subscribers, a few have become cult heroes in the gaming community, gaining millions of subscribers.

PUBG Mobile YouTubers have huge fanbases across the globe

1) Atro

Hailing from Iraq, Atro is the most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTuber in the world. Despite initially failing to receive support, Atro rose through the ranks after several of his gameplay videos went viral on the internet.

His jaw-dropping sniping skills have caught the attention of numerous viewers who try to learn a thing or two from their idol. He is also renowned for spending huge amounts of money on crate-opening videos, which have garnered millions of views.

Total videos uploaded: 1659

Total subscriber count: 13 million

2) Panda

Tobias "Panda" Näslund has a huge fan following on YouTube. The Swedish PUBG Mobile YouTuber has proven his assaulting prowess through his gameplay videos time and again and is considered one of the best in the world.

Panda is well-known for his fun reactions and gameplay videos, and while he is not as regular in uploading videos as earlier, they still garner many views from players across the globe.

Total videos uploaded: 12.1 million

Total subscriber count: 1432

3) Levinho

Many PUBG Mobile pundits and critics regard Brahim "Levinho" as one of the finest assaulters in the game. Although he does not play competitive matches, his assault and clutch skills have helped him gain a massive fan following in the mobile gaming community.

Levinho can be seen regularly playing the game alongside his friend Sevou (another popular gaming YouTuber) and winning chicken dinners after completing a massive number of kills.

Total videos uploaded: 11 million

Total subscriber count: 1930

4) Dynamo Gaming

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant may be considered a cult figure in the Indian gaming community, but he also has a huge fan following from outside the country.

Although he started streaming in 2013, he rose through the ranks in terms of popularity, playing the mobile variant of Player's Unknown Battlegrounds. The internet sensation has become famous amongst gamers worldwide due to his insane sniping skills.

Even today, when he plays the Indian variant of the game BGMI, thousands of gamers flock to his live streams to learn a few sniping tips. Dynamo's popularity helped him become the leader of the crowd-favorite esports clan, Hydra.

Total videos uploaded: 1961

Total subscriber count: 10 million

5) MortaL

Naman "MortaL" Mathur is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile/BGMI YouTubers in the world. MortaL burst onto the scene after earning millions of views through his tips and tricks videos following the introduction of the game.

However, some of his gameplay videos highlighting blisteringly intense clutches went viral in 2019, making him a worldwide sensation. His growth as a YouTuber was also boosted by his esports career where he led Team SouL to multiple championships.

MortaL is also the only PUBG Mobile YouTuber who has been nominated across different categories at the Esports Awards for three successive years.

Total videos uploaded: 1598

Total subscriber count: 7 million

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Gamers from this country are recommended to stay away from playing the banned title.

