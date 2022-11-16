PUBG Mobile latest 2.3 update download link for all Android devices (2022)

PPUBG Mobile has one of the largest player bases among Battle Royale titles in the gaming market, with millions of people playing on the virtual battlegrounds every day. Tencent Games and Krafton Inc., the title's developers, incorporate major updates at regular intervals to provide these players with the best gaming experience possible. These updates introduce numerous new features, events, modes, and themes.

Following the huge success of the latest 2.2 update (released in September), the developers have given the go-ahead for the 2.3 update. This puts an end to the long wait for users who want to try out new game content.

Although the game can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, a massive number of Android users worldwide will download it using the APK file.

PUBG Mobile: The upgraded APK download link for 2.3 variant is expected to go live on November 17

Based on the announcement in PUBG Mobile's official discord server, Tencent Games/Krafton will update the APK download link by November 17, 1:45 (UTC + 0). Thus, download the latest version of the game using the APK link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk.

The 2.3 update APK file has a size of 688 MB. Players need to keep adequate free storage and data to download the update without facing any problems.

Listed below is a step-by-step guide that you can follow to install the 2.3 update on your Android device to use and enjoy the new content in the game:

Step 1: Copy the aforementioned link and paste it into a web browser to start the download process.

Alternatively, head over to the official website using the "https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US" link and download the APK using the link provided on the homepage.

Step 2: Once the APK file has been downloaded, click on the file and install it.

Step 3: Turn on the settings if prompted to begin the installation from "unknown sources."

Step 4: Login to the installed app using your preferred social media account and download additional update files. You can also download the required resource packages from the Download section after signing into the game.

Apart from the APK download link, PUBG Mobile gamers can install the latest update via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Below mentioned are the timings (in UTC + 0) by which users of different platforms will see the update's 100% rollout:

Apple Store: November 17, 01:30

Google Play Store: November 17, 04:00

Football fans all over the world are excited about the new update, which includes a new Football Carnival-themed mode to commemorate the upcoming FIFA Men's World Cup 2022. The PUBG Mobile Global Chicken Cup and events associated with the game's major collaboration with legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi will enhance their experience.

Note: Indian users should abstain from using any links in this article to download the title, as PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020.

