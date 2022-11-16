PUBG Mobile 2.3 update: APK release time, features, and update size

PUBG Mobile receives major updates every two months, which aim to bring new content like features, modes, themes, events, and rewards to the battle royale title. These updates massively enrich the gaming experience for millions of players across the world.

After the huge success of the last 2.2 update, the game's developers, Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games, have given the green signal to release the November 2.3 update, bringing an end to the month-long beta testing. The 2.3 update is the sixth and last major update the global variant will receive in 2022.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update can be downloaded using an APK file

Based on an announcement by the developers of PUBG Mobile's official Discord server, the 2.3 update has already started rolling out globally on November 15, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC + 0). However, based on location and platforms, gamers might see a difference in timing.

Those who wish to download the APK file will see the update before APK: November 17, 2022, 01:45 (UTC + 0)

In the meantime, players who want to download the game from the App Store or Google Play Store will see the update before the following timings (in UTC + 0):

Google Play Store: November 17, 2022, 04:00

Apple Store: November 17, 2022, 01:30

Android device users will have to download a 688 MB file, while the 2.3 update size set for iOS devices is 1.84 GB.

The new update can also be downloaded directly from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. However, Android users who wish to install the PUBG Mobile APK separately can use the link provided below:

APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

PUBG 2.3 update best features

1) PUBG Mobile global Chicken Cup, Football Carnival, alongside Lionel Messi collaboration

The 2.3 update is set to bring in modes and events to celebrate the game's collaboration with the popular Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

Furthermore, the Football Mania-themed mode will be introduced along with the PUBGM Global Chicken Cup to celebrate the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here's a look at the upcoming football-themed content in the BR game:

Football-themed mode in Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item - Messi's Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Football-themed vehicle

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football pitches across the battlefield

Football-themed Spawn Island

2) Aftermath 2.0

The revamped Aftermath 2.0 is set to bring along the following new features and changes:

Upgrades to armor and firearms

Introduction of new energy and gameplay mechanics

New optimizations to consumables

Addition of new bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck as a new vehicle

Availability of Medicine Cabinet

New Guard Posts

Introduction of Recall Towers

Shop Recall

Minor changes have also been made to the classic mode, social systems, weapons, and UI to enhance the game's quality and user experience.

With so many new features to be explored, many veterans are expected to make their comeback to the title.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, gamers from this region are requested not to play the banned game.

