PUBG Mobile 2.3 update: APK and iOS download size and links revealed

The PUBG Mobile 2.3 update is finally here and will slowly be rolled out throughout the day.

The update comes with a new Football Mania themed mode, which celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2022. It also brings the game's highly anticipated collaboration with Argentine football icon Lionel Messi.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update to begin rolling out at 7:00 (UTC+0) on November 15, 2022

The PUBG Mobile 2.3 update will begin rolling out globally on November 15, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC+0). However, based on the region and platform, players might see a difference in timing.

Here's when players across different platforms will get the update on their mobile devices:

Google Play Store: November 17, 2022, 04:00

Apple Store: November 17, 2022, 01:30

APK: November 17, 2022, 01:45

The update size for Android devices is 688 MB. Meanwhile, the update size for iOS devices is 1.84 GB.

Players will need to ensure that they have adequate space on their phones/tablets for the new content to run without any problems.

The 2.3 update can also be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

However, Android players who want to install the PUBG Mobile APK separately can do so using the link provided below:

APK download link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Note: Players can only download the APK file of the 2.3 update once it starts to roll out globally.

Steps to download the 2.3 update on both Android and iOS devices

Listed below are the steps you can follow to install the 2.3 update on your devices and enjoy the new content in the game:

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: Use the search box or go to the Games section to look for PUBG Mobile in the store. Click on the relevant result (likely the one at the top).

Step 3: Tap the "Install" or "Update" button to download the new 2.3 version of the game on your device. Based on the speed of your internet connection, it may take a few minutes to download.

Step 4: Once the game is downloaded, give permission to use mic and storage.

Step 5: Once installed, sign in to the game using your desired login method (Twitter, Google Play Games, or Facebook) to enjoy the latest 2.3 content.

Step 6: Head to the "Download" section and download the update files and resource packages.

You can use the same process to install the latest November update on your PC via an emulator. To do this, install an Android emulator like BlueStacks or Gameloop. Use the Play Store or a similar virtual store in the emulator to install and play the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since 2020. Gamers in the country are advised not to download or play the BR title on their devices.

