5 best BR games to play after BGMI and Free Fire ban in India

In 2022, the Indian gaming community witnessed the government imposing a ban on two massively popular mobile battle royale games - Garena Free Fire and BGMI. While the former was banned back in February, the latter was delisted from Google's and Apple's virtual stores on July 28.

The removal of the two games created huge unrest in the community and left gamers disappointed, and has led to Indian gamers searching for alternatives. Although there are many titles available in the Google Play Store and App Store, only a few can quench their thirst to experience the thrill of the Battle Royale mode.

5 alternative battle royale games like BGMI and Free Fire

1) New State Mobile

Similar to BGMI, New State Mobile is also developed by Krafton. Although both titles have similar features and mechanisms, the latter has no such issues that can result in it getting banned.

The game was released last year as a futuristic variant of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. However, the its PC-like graphics stand out as it is the best amongst all such titles that are available for mobile.

Since the ban on BGMI, New State Mobile has witnessed a massive rise in the number of downloads. Several Battlegrounds Mobile India pro players and YouTubers like Mortal, Scout, Aman, and Fierce have already started playing scrims of the game.

2) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX was launched last year by Garena for players across the world who urged the developers to release an advanced variant of Free Fire.

Although the initial launch witnessed a lot of Indian players flock to the game to enjoy the new variant, the ban imposed on Free Fire in February resulted in Free Fire MAX becoming one of the most played titles in India.

The game boasts better graphics, futuristic gameplay, and several other features that keep users hooked on to it. It requires low specifications and hence is popular amongst low-end device users as well.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile was globally released a few months back, ending a long wait for mobile gamers worldwide. The title boasts great graphics and fast-paced gameplay which has made it an instant hit.

Players can select a character (known as Legend) of their choice. Each one has special abilities that can be divided into three types - passive, tactical, and ultimate.

Indian gamers looking for attle royale alternatives after the BGMI and Free Fire ban can enjoy playing Apex Legends Mobile.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

Developed and published by Activision, Call of Duty Mobile was released back in 2019. Since then, it has created a huge playerbase of its own.

Over time, the COD brand has emerged as one of the most popular games worldwide. The mobile counterpart has also developed a massive esports scenario around it as multiple tournaments are organized throughout the year.

Since the ban on BGMI and Free Fire, many Indian gamers have shifted to the title and are enjoying playing the various modes available in it.

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a battle royale game initially built for the Indian playerbase. The title has been in the gaming market for quite a long time now and has a huge playerbase who flock to play it on a regular basis.

The game is developed by XSQUADS Tech and has gained immense popularity amongst Android users. It offers matches in both online and offline modes and each match has a tenure of 15 minutes.

A free-to-play title, ScarFall: The Royale Combat acts as a great alternative to the banned games.

