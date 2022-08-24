List of all games including BGMI and Free Fire that are banned in India

The recent removal of BGMI from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store has added it to the list of restricted games in India. The incident took the entire gaming community by surprise since the battle royale had a huge esports scene in the country.
The Indian government has been taking strict measures against games they believe violate security protocol or use third-party websites. The removal of BGMI from the virtual storefronts made it the second popular battle royale game (after Garena Free Fire) to be banned in 2022.
61 games banned for Indian gamers, including BGMI and Free Fire
The Government of India has suspended multiple apps and games in different ban waves.
Here's an overview of the games that Indian gamers have been barred from playing:
- Mobile Legends
- Clash of Kings
- Hago Play with New Friends
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out - No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star - Play Online Ludo Game and Board Games
- Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers of Oblivion - Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Murderous Pursuits
- Fighting Landlords
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- A Dream of Jianghu
- Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction
- Crusaders of Light
- Mafia City
- Onmyoji
- Ride Out Heroes
- Legend: Rising Empire
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
- Onmyoji Chess
- Onmyoji Arena
- Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
- Conquer Online
- EVE Echoes
- Astracraft
- Extraordinary Ones
- Badlanders
- Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
- Twilight Pioneers
- Garena Free Fire
- Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)
However, it should be noted that BGMI's servers are still working. It remains to be seen whether the game gets permanently banned or makes a return.
Everything that BGMI fans need to know about the game's status in India
For the unversed, the Government of India imposed a potential ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 28 after Google and Apple delisted it from both the Play Store and App Store, respectively. Google released a statement soon after removing the app from their store, hinting at a directive from the Indian government.
Later on, it became clear that the Indian government suspended BGMI under the rules laid out in Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000. The potential ban was imposed due to privacy concerns which could cause harm to the security, sovereignty, and integrity of the country. Furthermore, Krafton was alleged to have servers outside India that enabled data sourcing.
However, Krafton denied the allegations in their official statement regarding the matter. Despite this clarification from Krafton, the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India to virtual storefronts looks bleak.