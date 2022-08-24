List of all games including BGMI and Free Fire that are banned in India

The recent removal of BGMI from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store has added it to the list of restricted games in India. The incident took the entire gaming community by surprise since the battle royale had a huge esports scene in the country.

The Indian government has been taking strict measures against games they believe violate security protocol or use third-party websites. The removal of BGMI from the virtual storefronts made it the second popular battle royale game (after Garena Free Fire) to be banned in 2022.

61 games banned for Indian gamers, including BGMI and Free Fire

The Government of India has suspended multiple apps and games in different ban waves.

Here's an overview of the games that Indian gamers have been barred from playing:

Mobile Legends

Clash of Kings

Hago Play with New Friends

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out - No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star - Play Online Ludo Game and Board Games

Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers of Oblivion - Online Action MMO RPG Game

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Murderous Pursuits

Fighting Landlords

Mobile Legends: Pocket

A Dream of Jianghu

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction

Crusaders of Light

Mafia City

Onmyoji

Ride Out Heroes

Legend: Rising Empire

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

Conquer Online

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

Garena Free Fire

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

However, it should be noted that BGMI's servers are still working. It remains to be seen whether the game gets permanently banned or makes a return.

Everything that BGMI fans need to know about the game's status in India

For the unversed, the Government of India imposed a potential ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 28 after Google and Apple delisted it from both the Play Store and App Store, respectively. Google released a statement soon after removing the app from their store, hinting at a directive from the Indian government.

Later on, it became clear that the Indian government suspended BGMI under the rules laid out in Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000. The potential ban was imposed due to privacy concerns which could cause harm to the security, sovereignty, and integrity of the country. Furthermore, Krafton was alleged to have servers outside India that enabled data sourcing.

However, Krafton denied the allegations in their official statement regarding the matter. Despite this clarification from Krafton, the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India to virtual storefronts looks bleak.

