5 best games like BGMI to play after the ban on 2 GB RAM phones

The entire Indian gaming community was appalled when BGMI was removed from both the Google Play Store and App Store on 28 July, following the orders of the Government of India.

Since then, several statements from both MEITY and Krafton have surfaced on the internet. However, the game is yet to return. This has resulted in players searching for alternatives to quench their thirst for BR gaming.

Games that BGMI players with 2 GB RAM phones can play after the game's ban

1) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max was released last year, months after the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game was released as a futuristic version of Free Fire. However, the ban was imposed on the latter in February 2022, resulting in a massive rise in Free Fire Max's popularity.

Although the game boasts of better graphics than its main variant, Garena has kept the requirements of the game to a bare minimum. Android users with 2 GB RAM devices can play the game without facing lags.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Similar to BGMI, ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a battle royale game built for the Indian playerbase. The game has been in the market for quite a long time now and has a massive playerbase.

The title was developed by XSQUADS Tech and has gained massive popularity among low-end device users. It offers both online and offline in-game modes that 2 GB RAM users can thoroughly enjoy. Each Battle Royale mode match lasts 15 minutes.

The title is a free-to-play game, which makes it a great alternative to the banned game.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Since its release a couple of months back, Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends Mobile has become a favorite amongst gamers worldwide. Both Apex Legends Mobile and BGMI include a combination of tactical combat and shooting action.

While Krafton's title has a more serious approach, Respawn's game is fast-paced and enables gamers to be hooked on to it as long as they survive.

Apex Legends Mobile offers a variety of special characters known as Legends that have special abilities of their own. These abilities can be divided into three categories - passive, tactical, and ultimate.

Users can team-up with two other players and enjoy the different modes available in the game.

Since the game has a large download size, players with 2 GB RAM devices must play the game in the lowest settings to grasp the best Battle Royale experience.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

Developed by Activision, Call of Duty Mobile was released back in 2019. Since then, the game has created a loyal playerbase of its own who regularly flock to it.

Similar to its PC counterpart, the mobile variant also has a huge esports scenario as many gamers around the world participate in esports tournaments and scrims organized throughout the year.

Since the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India, many Indian players have shifted to the game and are enjoying playing the different modes available in it. 2 GB RAM users searching for alternatives to BGMI can install the game on their devices and enjoy playing it on a daily basis.

5) Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Developed by Azure Interactive, Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is a cartoonish variant of BGMI. The game has a download size of 106 MB, which makes it a storage-friendly app. The game is free-to-play and can be addictive in the long run.

Players with Android devices that have 2 GB RAM who want to enjoy playing the BR mode can download Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground and play it without any problems.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

