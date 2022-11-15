PUBG Mobile 2.3 update features, rewards, release date, and more

After the booming success of the September 2.2 update, the developers of PUBG Mobile, Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have given a nod to the release of the 2.3 update. The 2.3 update is the sixth and final major update that the Battle Royale title will receive in 2022.

The update is set to introduce plenty of new features, themes, and modes, as well as collaborations that will massively boost the players' BR gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update will finish rolling out by November 17

The latest PUBG Mobile 2.3 update has started rolling out globally on November 15, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC+0). However, based on the platform and region, players might see a difference in timing.

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's official Discord server showing release date and time of 2.3 update (Image via Discord)

Here are the timings (UTC+0) by which the update will be completely rolled out:

Google Play Store: November 17, 2022, 04:00

Apple Store: November 17, 2022, 01:30

APK: November 17, 2022, 01:45

The update size for iOS devices is 1.84 GB. Meanwhile, the update size for Android devices is 688 MB.

Those who update the game between November 15-17 (UTC +0) will be entitled to various rewards like:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Magical Night Helmet (time-limited for 3 days)

Top features included in PUBG Mobile 2.3 update

Users across the world can expect the following additions and changes to the BR title after the 2.3 patch update:

PUBG Mobile global Chicken Cup, Football Carnival theme mode, and Lionel Messi collaboration

A November update preview has already been released which highlights the incorporation of the new PUBG Mobile Global Chicken Cup to celebrate the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Furthermore, a new themed mode, Football Mania, will be introduced in the game to celebrate PUBGM's collaboration with the legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

Here are the features of the upcoming football-themed content in the game:

Football-themed mode added in Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item - Messi's Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Football-themed vehicle

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football pitches across the battlefield

Football-themed Spawn Island

Aftermath 2.0

The Aftermath map was initially released in the 1.8 version. The map has a setting in the "aftermath" of a war-stricken Livik. In the new 2.3 update, the Aftermath map has undergone various optimizations that will enrich the players' gaming experience.

Here's a look at the new features added in Aftermath 2.0 :

Upgrades to armor and firearms

Introduction of new energy and gameplay mechanics

New optimizations to consumables

Addition of new bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck as a new vehicle

Availability of Medicine Cabinet

New Guard Posts

Introduction of Recall Towers

Shop Recall

Classic Updates

Erangel

New Supply Warehouses can now be found in Erangel and will help users get resources. Players can utilize the new Vehicle Radar (available in Supply Shop) to search for vacant vehicles in the locality. Three cable car routes are incorporated to Stalber to facilitate better movement.

Livik

New weather: Dawn and dusk are introduced for a fresh visual experience. Refinery Improvements: Changes to stage for better gaming experience

New features and changes have also been made to the UI, tier rewards, and weapons, along with social systems, which will improve the game's quality.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, users from this region must stay away from playing the game.

