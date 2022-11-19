PMGC 2022 League Group Green updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

The first two days of Group Green's PMGC 2022 league phase saw some of the best PUBG Mobile players battle each other, displaying great assault and tactical skills. The action will continue today, with the teams looking forward to winning matches and accumulating points.

Fans can catch their favorite players in action live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Day 2 - Group Green)

Day 2, also known as the Day of Comebacks, stayed true to its nature as viewers got to witness six intense matches on the battlegrounds of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. While some teams staged a comeback, others faltered.

The winners of the six matches (along with their respective kill tally) are as follows:

Match 7 - Erangel - Damwon Gaming (14 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - Nova Esports (13 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - GodLike Stalwart (10 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - Bacon Time (8 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - Vampire Esports (7 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - Bacon Time (15 kills)

Listed below are the positions of the 16 teams in Group Green after the conclusion of Day 2:

HVVP (141 points, along with one chicken dinner) Damwon Gaming (132 points, along with one chicken dinner) Bacon Time (122 points, along with three chicken dinners) Vampire Esports (117 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nova Esports (99 points, along with two chicken dinners) POWR Esport (99 points, along with one chicken dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (95 points, along with one chicken dinner) Fire Flux Esports (95 points) GodLike Stalwart (91 points, along with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (84 points) Evos Reborn (79 points) One Million Esports (73 points) Yoodo Alliance (67 points) Donuts USG (65 points) Pittsburgh Knights (51 points) INCO Gaming (48 points)

A mere nine points separate HVVP and Damwon Gaming.

Damwon Gaming will definitely try to overtake HVVP and cement their place at the top of the table. It remains to be seen how HVVP will perform under pressure from them.

Teams like INCO Gaming and Pittsburgh Knights are also under pressure, as their chances of exiting PMGC 2022 are currently high.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Green Day 3

After the conclusion of the last two matchdays, the Group Green teams will now look to outperform each other in another six matches on Day 3 of the PMGC 2022 League.

Here's an overview of the matchups scheduled for Day 3:

Match 13 - Erangel

Match 14 - Miramar

Match 15 - Sanhok

Match 16 - Erangel

Match 17 - Miramar

Match 18 - Erangel

The matches will begin at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST.

With Day 3 being the penultimate matchday for the Group Green teams to book their spot in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022, every squad will be giving it their all. Viewers can expect the matches to be really close.

