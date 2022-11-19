PUBG Mobile Month 17 Royale Pass: Price, leaked rewards, and more

Following the conclusion of the 2.2 update, Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, rolled out the 2.3 update for users across the globe. The new update brought along plenty of new features, themes, modes, and rewards which have made it an instant hit amongst users.

However, many players are still waiting for the introduction of the new Royale Pass and season. While the new season (Season 9) will be the last for the ongoing Cycle 3, the forthcoming M17 RP will continue the trend of having monthly Royale Passes in the game.

When will Cycle 3 Season 9 Month 17 Royale Pass release in PUBG Mobile?

The ongoing Month 16 Royale Pass will conclude on November 19, after which the RP section will be locked for a few hours. This will give the developers enough time to release the forthcoming Month 17 Royale Pass on November 20.

The Month 17 RP will be obtainable in two variants. While the base variant (Elite Pass) can be redeemed for 360 UC, the superior variant (Elite Pass Plus) can be redeemed by spending 960 UC.

Furthermore, users who have purchased the M14, M15, and M16 RPs will receive an EZ License Card upon purchasing the M17 RP. This will help them get 2 RP Mission Cards per week as well as unlock next week's missions beforehand.

Leaked rewards of the new C3S9 Month 17 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Several YouTubers who have worked alongside the developers have uploaded videos to their channels, providing leaks about the forthcoming Month 17 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Based on the leaks, the new RP will have an "Astral Splendor" theme.

Similar to the previous seasons, the upcoming RP has two sections — free and paid. While the latter contains various rare rewards, the former contains only a handful of items for users unable to purchase the M17 RP.

Here's an overview of the significant rewards included in the new Cycle 3 Season 9 M17 RP:

RP Rank 1: Lavish Pageantry Set together with Cosmos Fortress MK47

RP Rank 5: Lavish Pageantry Glasses

RP Rank 10: Magical Flora Helmet

RP Rank 15: Golden Insignia Ornament, RP Avatar (M17) together with Perfect Ending Emote (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Galactic Nova Stun Grenade together with Mythical Deer Parachute (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Hazard Medic Set (also available in the free RP tab )

RP Rank 30: Violet Stargate Plane Finish together with Monochrome Radiance Emote

RP Rank 35: Mr.Corn Win94 (also available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Stellar Orb Kar 98K

RP Rank 50: Monochrome Radiance Set along with Monochrome Radiance Cover

With so many rewards at stake, many PUBG Mobile players are set to purchase the Month 17 Royale Pass. However, those who want to max out their RP instantly can buy RP rank up cards (worth 1000 UC) to rank up ten RP levels at once.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned by MeitY of Indian government. Hence, gamers residing in this country are urged to refrain from playing the game and making in-game purchases.

Poll : 0 votes