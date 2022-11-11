5 best landing spots in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map for more loot

PUBG Mobile was released for mobile gamers across the world in 2018. Since then, it has leapfrogged other action titles to become the top battle royale game in the market.

Similar to its PC counterpart, the first map to appear in the mobile variant was Erangel. Incidentally, it is also the only one that remains pre-downloaded after the installation of every periodic update. As a result, every veteran is accustomed to the nitty-gritty of the map.

Since the game has an ever-expanding playerbase, new players join in on a daily basis. Hence, it becomes crucial for them to learn about cities that will help them gather great loot, which will eventually help them later on in matches. More supplies will also help them climb the in-game tiers faster.

Note: PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020. Players from the region are advised to abstain from downloading and playing the title. This article reflects the author's views.

5 drop locations in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map that can benefit players in initial stages of matches

1) Georgopol

Georgopol is one of the biggest cities on the map of Vikendi. The area is divided into three parts - North Georgopol city, South Georgopol city, and Georgopol Containers.

PUBG Mobile players can visit the city situated in the northwestern corner of the map and garner decent loot. However, they must be aware of the lurking enemies in the vicinity. Hence, a squad that stays together while looting will also be able to pickup multiple kills during the first few minutes of the matches.

2) Sosnovka Military Base

As its name suggests, the Sosnovka Military Base is a vacated army camp and is located on the southern island. It covers a vast area that includes different types of compounds and watch-towers.

These compounds are renowned for containing Level 3 loot and have hence become a popular landing spot amongst PUBG Mobile esports and classic players. Those trying to gather good loot in the initial stages of a match can land there and equip themselves with guns, helmets, medications, and armor.

3) Yasnaya Polyana

The city of Yasnaya Polyana is situated on the north-eastern part of the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. Over time, it has become the focal point of attraction as several theme modes have been centered around the city. As a result, players are accustomed to Yasnaya Polyana's geography.

The city is also a popular drop location in regular classic matches as it holds great loot. A couple of squads can land in the area and find sufficient loot on either side of the main road running through the city.

4) Primorsk

The city of Primorsk can be found on the south-western edge of Erangel. Due to its coastal location and circles not forming around the area, it is often overlooked by players.

As such, those who glide until they reach the area or take a vehicle to reach Primorsk can easily get hold of decent loot. Even if multiple players land in the area, there is sufficient loot for each of them to progress in the matches.

5) Pochinki

Pochinki is situated at the heart of Erangel. The city is by far the most popular vicinity amongst PUBG Mobile players across the world. Those eyeing good loot can land in the city and obtain Level 3 helmets, vests, and plenty of guns.

Although Pochinki contains great loot, the city's popularity lures a lot of players dropping into the area. Hence, rank-pushers landing in the area must be aware of their sorroundings.

