5 BGMI tips and tricks to survive Georgopol containers' hot-drop

The area of Georgopol containers is one of the most popular drop locations on the map of Erangel in BGMI. A lot of players drop into the location to gather great loot as well as to indulge in hot-drop fights.

To progress further on in the matches, players are required to put their survival skills at the forefront.

5 simple tips and tricks that BGMI players should follow if they want to drop at Georgopol's containers

1) Use the fastest landing method

The art of parachuting is mastered by experienced players in Battlegrounds Mobile India. In Georgopol hot-drop fights, those who land the fastest have an advantage over others.

After landing early, they will have an advantage as they will have more time to collect weapons and spray down enemies who are still airborne. To land the fastest, players need to jump from the plane at the 750 meter mark.

2) Use high-damage weapons

There are plenty of weapons available for players to use during fights. However, since Georgopol containers mainly involve close-range fights, weapons with high-damage dealing capacity perform better than others.

SMGs, as well as Assault Rifles using 7.62mm ammo, deal higher damage in close-range fights than other weapons.

3) Make proper use of TPP advantage

The TPP feature present in the game has made it stand out from the rest of the battle royale games on mobile devices. The use of TPP can help BGMI players massively in hot-drop fights in the area of Georgopol containers.

They can use TPP and then surprise the approaching enemy by spraying them from behind a cover, bringing their downfall.

4) Use the towers effectively

The Georgopol containers have a couple of towers which, if used effectively, can help players gain an advantage over their opponents. They can climb up to the top of the towers after getting their hands on a gun and scope to take down enemies lurking below them.

5) Use different movements while taking on 1v1 fights

To take down opponents in 1v1 fights in Georgopol containers hot-drop fights, players need to use different movements like sideways jiggle, crouch and shoot or prone and shoot. These movements take enemies by surprise, destroy their aim and hand them an elimination from the match.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

