Following the conclusion of the Last Chance phase last night, the ongoing PMGC 2022 has moved on to its business end. The top teams from around the world participated in blisteringly intense matches in the race to the Grand Finals.

Fans across the world are now eagerly waiting for January 6, when the Grand Finals of the tournament will begin.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Last Chance - Day 2)

The 16 qualified teams from the Survival Stage fought it out in twelve intense PUBG Mobile matches in the Last Chance phase. Although Vampire Esports and INCO Gaming made great comebacks, LGC Gaming and Nigma Galaxy had dismal outings.

The Chicken Dinner winners of the six matchups (final Last Chance matchday) are listed below:

Match 7 - Erangel - Alpha 7 Esports (8 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - Vampire Esports (12 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - Bacon Time (10 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - HVVP (10 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - Alpha 7 Esports (19 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - INCO GamingTitan Gaming (11 kills)

Given below are the final standings of the 16 participating teams after the conclusion of PMGC 2022 Last Chance:

Alpha 7 Esports (163 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Vampire Esports (119 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) IHC Esports (119 points) DRS Gaming (111 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) INCO Gaming (105 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) HVVP (104 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Titan Gaming (104 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Beşiktaş Esports (88 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Game Lord (86 points) Damwon Gaming (81 points) REJECT (75 points) LGD Gaming(68 points) Agon i8 (67 points) Bacon Time (64 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Bigetron Red Aliens (59 points) Nigma Galaxy (40 points)

INCO Gaming won the last match, surpassing HVVP and Titan Gaming by a single point.

Qualified sides for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

Following four weeks of intense competition in the League Stage, Survival Stage, and the Last Chance phase, 14 PUBG Mobile teams have successfully secured their spots in the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2022.

Here's an overview of the qualified teams from the League phase:

Group Red

Buriram United Esports (Thailand)

Influence Rage Chemin Esports (Brazil)

S2G Esports (Turkey)

Group Green

GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)

Nova Esports (China)

Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)

Group Yellow

Geek Fam (Malaysia)

Four Angry Men (China)

Trained to Kill (Nepal)

The conclusion of the Last Chance saw five more teams make their way to the Grand Finals. Here's a look at the five teams:

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

Vampire Esports (Thailand)

IHC Esports (Mongolia)

DRS Gaming (Nepal)

INCO Gaming (Brazil)

Furthermore, two powerhouse teams, Still Moving Under Gunfire (China) and Alter Ego LIMAX (Indonesia) will complete the 16-team lineup in the Grand Finals of the competition. Both these teams booked their slots in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 after winning their regional tournaments.

However, much to the disappointment of Indian fans, no BGMI team will feature in the Grand Finals of the 2022 edition as the game is currently suspended in the country.

Poll : 0 votes