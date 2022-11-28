5 best PUBG Mobile guns for beginners

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. joined forces to introduce PUBG Mobile in the global mobile market in 2018. Since then, the battle royale title has leapfrogged other games to become one of the most downloaded in the world.

With an ever-growing playerbase, the developers have incorporated several new guns from time to time. Hence, it becomes necessary for beginners to have knowledge about the weapons, which they can then use to get more kills and rack up chicken dinners. These guns will also help them derive more points from each match and rank up the tiers quicker.

5 guns that can help new PUBG Mobile players get a thrilling gaming experience

1) M416

Over the years, the M416 has proved to be the go-to weapon for PUBG Mobile players across the world. It can be easily found across all classic mode and arena maps. With negligible recoil (when equipped with the right attachments), the M416 can help beginners take down their opponents with stable sprays.

While players can use the red dot or holographic sight for close-range and mid-range fights, the 3x scope becomes handy for laser-like sprays at long distance.

Type of ammunition used: 5.56 mm

Number of bullets: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine, Scope, Side Scope, and a Tactical Magazine

2) AKM

The AKM has been used in real wars for a long time. As such, it is also popular amongst gamers playing the battle royale title. Many players are seen using the gun in classic and TDM matches during short-range combat as it deals a damage of 47 per bullet.

Furthermore, the AKM needs minimal attachments, which makes it one of the best guns for beginners to use in PUBG Mobile.

Type of ammunition used: 7.62 mm

Number of bullets: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine, Scope, and a Side Scope

3) Kar 98K

While many new players prefer to use automatic weapons, a lot of snipers join in every day to quench their thirst for sniping with Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles. The gun can be easily found across all maps available in the game and is easy to use. Furthermore, the recent buff that it received in terms of damage and reloading speed has made it a lethal weapon to use.

New players can use it with a 4x, 6x, or a 8x scope to get the best sniping experience.

Type of ammunition used: 7.62 mm

Number of bullets: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, Magazine, and a Scope

4) UMP 45

A few months back, the developers of the mobile title remodeled the UMP and provided it with a buff in terms of damage by changing its ammunition from 9mm to .45 ACP.

Beginners treading on the battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile can find the gun in all classic mode maps. Its hip-fire accuracy can help new gamers quickly knock down their opponents in close combat.

Type of ammunition used: .45 ACP

Number of bullets: 25 (35 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine, Scope, and a Side Scope

5) Micro Uzi

The Micro Uzi is a beast in close-range combat. The SMG can deal devastating damage to the enemies rushing at a player, and help wipe the squad within seconds. Its high fire-rate will help beginners clutch in crunch situations, helping them overcome their fear of defeat.

Type of ammunition used:

Number of bullets: 25 (35 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, Magazine, Scope (only red-dot and holographic sight), and a Stock

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since 2020. Gamers from the country are recommended to stay away from playing the banned BR title.

