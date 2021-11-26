5 best SMGs in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with the highest damage

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in India. A player's thrilling experience has resulted in BGMI earning over ₹52 crores in just five months.

Proper skillset and tactical gameplay is a necessary component to winning a match in BGMI. With BGIS 2021 around the corner, players are busy improving their in-game fighting skills.

Among the various gun types, the sub machine guns (SMGs) known for their massive damage dealing power are gaining popularity day by day. Suitable best for close-range fights, SMGs are proving to be a must-have among esports and classic players.

Explore these SMGs in BGMI for high damage

1) UMP 45

UMP45 is reportedly the most popular and second most destructive SMG in the game. Previously, the gun was called UMP9 as it used 9mm ammo. However, the gun was revamped and currently uses .45 ACP ammunition, which makes it deadly.

Paired with a suppressor and a 3x scope, UMP45's stability helps it for mid-range sprays as well. Therefore, it has become a favorite weapon among Esports players.

Base damage: 41

Rate of fire: 670 RPM

Muzzle velocity: 370 m/s

2) Thomson or Tommy Gun

Tommy Gun is nicknamed "The Chicago Typewriter" and became popular in America during the Prohibition Era. Tommy is listed so high up only because of its high damage dealing capacity in BGMI.

With a propensity for more headshots, Tommy Gun can fire up to 50 .45 ammo in one go when equipped with an extended magazine. However, it can only be equipped with a red dot and a vertical foregrip.

Base damage: 40

Muzzle velocity: 270 m/s

3) Vector

The Vector gun uses 9mm ammunition and is one of the silent destroyers present in the game. Vector is primarily used with either a compensator or a suppressor, which takes the enemy by surprise when fired at.

Vector can be found in BGMI maps with 19 bullets initially. However, the gun can carry up to 33 bullets with an extended magazine, making it a close-range beast. Vector's high fire rate can make up for its comparatively low damage dealing power.

Base damage: 31

Rate of fire: 1200 RPM

Muzzle velocity: 350 m/s

4) Micro Uzi

Micro Uzi is probably the most destructive gun when it comes to SMGs. Opponents fear MicroUzi as players understand its power in a close-range fight in BGMI.

Micro Uzi has a stock of its own and has an initial capacity of 25 bullets (9mm), extending to 35 bullets with a magazine. With the highest rate of fire, Uzi is a game changer.

Base damage: 26

Rate of fire: 1250 RPM

Muzzle velocity: 350 m/s

5) MP5K

Players in BGMI often neglect MP5K. Using 9mm bullets, MP5K has a very slow reload speed. Although it has high damage, its rate of fire brings it down. With an extended magazine, the bullet capacity can be maximized to 40 from the initial 30.

Base damage: 33

Rate of fire: 900 RPM

Muzzle velocity: 400 m/s

