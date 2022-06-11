List of Bolt-action Sniper Rifles with their best attachments in BGMI

BGMI offers its players a wide range of weapons to choose from while treading on the battlegrounds. However, over time, the craze for sniping has massively increased among users. This is why Bolt-action Sniper Rifles have become popular.

Krafton has added several guns to the category so that multiple players can snipe while playing the classic mode maps. However, they must master the art of sniping, or else they will be knocked out by their opponents, resulting in their elimination.

Which are the different Bolt-action Sniper Rifles available in BGMI?

1) AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is reportedly the most lethal weapon in BGMI, with a base damage of 105 per bullet. The gun is exclusively found in air drops on all classic mode maps. However, players must refrain from wasting ammo as AWM arrives with only 25 bullets.

It is the only gun in the game that has the power to defeat an enemy wearing a Spetsnaz helmet with a single headshot. The Sniper Rifle can be best used when an 8x scope is attached to it, enabling players to snipe at long distances.

Type of ammunition used: 300 Magnum

Bullets in a magazine: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, scope, and magazine

2) Kar 98K

The Karabiner 98K is a popular military weapon used in gunfights since the time of the World Wars. The gun is reportedly the most popular Bolt-action Sniper Rifle in the Battle Royale title and can be easily found in compounds across classic maps.

Kar 98K works best with a 4x, 6x, or an 8x scope and can easily take down an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet.

Type of ammunition used: 7.62 mm

Bullets in a magazine: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, scope, and magazine

3) Mosin Nagant

Mosin Nagant is the latest addition to the Bolt-action Sniper Rifle category in BGMI and was introduced in the game a few months back.

Although it has a base damage of 79 per bullet, players prefer M24 or Kar98K over it. This is due to the gun's high bullet drop, which becomes troublesome during sniping. However, those who have mastered the art of sniping using this gun can knock down an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet with one bullet.

Mosin Nagant can be best used with a 6x scope and a compensator.

Type of ammunition used: 7.62 mm

Bullets in a magazine: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, scope, and magazine

4) M24

Previously, the M24 was only available as an air-drop weapon back when the game was available in India as PUBG Mobile. However, in BGMI, the gun can be found across compounds and towns in the classic mode maps.

The M24 has a base damage of 75 per bullet and can be best used with an 8x or 6x scope. In addition, using a suppressor will help take the enemies by surprise.

The gun is widely used by many BGMI players while playing 1v1 TDM matches.

Type of ammunition used: 7.62 mm

Bullets in a magazine: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Muzzle, scope, and magazine

5) Win 94

Win 94 received a buff in terms of damage a few months back. With a single shot, the Bolt-action Sniper Rifle deals 66 damage, which is the least among all the guns in the same category.

Win94 is found across vicinities on the desert map of Miramar. The gun can be found with an in-built 3x scope, which cannot be altered. A muzzle can't be used with this gun, either.

It takes two bullets from Win94 to eliminate an enemy wearing a Level 2 helmet.

Type of ammunition used: .45 ACP

Bullets in a magazine: 5 (7 with an extended magazine)

Attachments: Magazine

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far