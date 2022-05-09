5 best BGMI drop locations in Miramar to survive longer and rank up easily (May 2022)

The rise in BGMI's popularity has seen millions of players play the game on a daily basis. Furthermore, thousands join every day to experience the thrill of the Battle Royale mode. This has resulted in the in-match lobbies getting tougher day by day.

Players can be distinguished in the game by their tiers. As a result, many players engage themselves in the task of rank pushing every season to posit their profiles at the top of the leaderboards. They grind hard for numerous days and play many classic mode matches to rank up gradually.

This article will showcase five best locations that players should try out if they wish to progress further up the ranks.

5 safest BGMI drop locations in Miramar for rank pushers in May 2022

Amongst different maps in BGMI, many players prefer playing the desert map of Miramar as it has no room for campers and provides a hefty amount of positive points if survived long enough.

With Cycle 2 Season 5 coming to an end, a lot of players will try their best to reach the Conqueror tier. However, while treading on the map, they must have knowledge of drop locations that will help them survive longer and accumulate more points.

1) Campo Militar

Located on the northeastern corner of the map, Campo Militar is one of the most neglected drop locations in BGMI's Miramar. However, the area contains several buildings and warehouses that contain excellent loot.

Rank pushers can safely glide their way to the location and gather level 3 loot. They can also find and kill a couple of bots that generally wander in the area.

2) Minas Generales

Minas Generales is situated to the south of El Azahar. Despite the area being a popular drop location chosen by BGMI esports teams, in classic matches, Minas Generales does not enjoy many visitors dropping into the vicinity to collect loot.

This is primarily due to the vastness of the area and the scattered compounds present in it. This paves the path for rank pushers who can quickly drop onto the location, complete their loot, and survive longer.

3) El Azahar

The urban city of El Azahar is located on the eastern side of the desert map. Many BGMI players suffer from the misconception that the loot in the city has decreased since the introduction of Miramar 2.0, which results in them avoiding dropping into the city.

However, dismissing all the myths, the city of El Azahar contains decent loot for at least a couple of squads. Rank pushers can drop into the city and loot safely in the initial stages of the matches.

4) Monte Nuevo

Back when the game was played as PUBG Mobile, the city of Monte Nuevo used to witness plenty of drop fights as a lot of users preferred dropping into the city to get their hands on the loot. However, since the introduction of BGMI, the scenario has totally changed as the area hardly witnesses gamers dropping into the vicinity.

Passive rank pushers can drop Monte Nuevo and loot safely. Furthermore, the area mostly stays inside the first couple of safe zones, which will enable players to survive longer in most matches.

5) Ruins

The dilapitated city of Ruins was incorporated into Miramar in the 2.0 version of the map. Although it contains only a handful of structures and is located in the northwestern corner of the map, the area contains great loot.

However, since the flight path in most matches prefers the center of the map, hardly a few players glide to Ruins. This can help rank pushers in BGMI to land in the area, gather their loot, and safely progress further into matches. They can also find a couple of vehicles that spawn in the area, which will allow them to rotate easily into the safe zone.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan