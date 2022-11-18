How to get Maserati MC20 and Levante in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has ruled the mobile gaming market since its global release in 2018. Over the course of four years, the game garnered a huge fanbase of its own. To give them the best BR experience, the developers of the title, Tencent Games and Krafton, bring in new updates at regular intervals.

The latest 2.3 update has already finished rolling out and has become an instant hit among players who are thrilled to try out the new features. The developers also recently announced a collaboration with automobile giant, Maserati. The collaboration introduced new car skins in the game that users can obtain by spending UC.

Details about the new 'Speed Drift' event in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile players can get hold of supercar skins and considerably improve the quality of their in-game inventory during the Maserati collaboration. The car skins can be obtained from the 'Speed Drift' event, which is scheduled to continue until December 31 (UTC + 0).

Vehicle skins come in various colors and types and are exclusively designed for different vehicles in the title. These skins can be obtained using Lucky medals. Here's an overview of the various car skins and the number of Lucky medals required to obtain them:

1) Coupe RB - Maserati MC20 Bianco Audace (1 Lucky medal), Maserati MC20 Rosso Vincento (1 Lucky medal), and Maserati MC20 Sogni (3 Lucky medals).

2) UAZ - Maserati Levante Luce Aranciona (1 Lucky medal), Maserati Levante Blu Emizione (1 Lucky medal), and Maserati Levante Neon Urbane (3 Lucky medals).

To get a Lucky medal, users will need to spend UC and attempt to accelerate in the event. However, accelerating once does not guarantee progress to the next level. Achieving a successful acceleration is a matter of luck. Hence, gamers will likely have to spend a hefty amount to get Lamborghini skins in PUBG Mobile.

Gamers can either use the skins themselves or send them as gifts to their in-game friends. They can also obtain mythic and legendary outfits, weapon skins, and more while accelerating through the event's levels.

List of PUBG Mobile's collaborations in 2022

As mentioned earlier, Tencent games and Krafton have always tried to add variety to the battle royale experience by collaborating with different brands.

Listed below are all the popular TV series, anime, manga, games, and automobile brands that have recently collaborated with PUBG Mobile:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Godzilla

Jujutsu Kaisen

Metro Exodus

Arcane: League of Legends

Resident Evil 2

Blackpink

Rich Brain

Baby Shark

Tesla

Lamborghini

McLaren

Koenigsegg

Dragon Ball Super

Dodge

Lionel Messi

It remains to be seen if the ongoing collaboration with Maserati will be as successful as the previous collaborations.

Note: PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government in September 2020. Players from the country should avoid playing the game and spending money on in-game purchases.

Poll : 0 votes