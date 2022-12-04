All 16 PUBG Mobile teams for PMGC Grand Finals revealed

With the League Stage of the 2022 PMGC coming to a close, the 16 teams for the Grand Finals of the tournament have been finalized. Two squads have been invited to it, while fourteen sides have made have advanced from the League Stage. The final showdown will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 6 to 8.

The League Stage's Group phase lasted three weeks from November 10 to 27. The top three teams from Groups Red, Yellow, and Green have earned their spots in the Grand Finals. The remaining five squads have qualified from the Last Chance, which was the last phase of the League and concluded on December 4.

Global Championship 2022 Finals participants (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A total prize pool of $2.5 million has been distributed among 48 League Stage teams, while the remaining $1.5 million has been allocated for the 16 Grand Finalists.

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals teams

Here are the names of 16 teams that will compete in the 2022 Global Championship Finals:

Invited teams

The 2022 PEL Summer champion, SMG from China and Alter Ego from Indonesia have been invited to the mega event.

Team SMG (China) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

From Group Stage

Buriram United (Thailand) Influence Chemin (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) Geek Fam (Indonesia) Four Angry Men (China) T2K Esports (Nepal)

From Last Chance Stage

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Vampire Esports (Thailand) IHC Esports (Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) iNCO Gaming (Brazil)

The 2020 and 2021 editions champion, Nova Esports, has once again grabbed a seat in the Grand Finals after performing well in the League Stage. The Chinese squad will try to win their third consecutive PMGC title.

Three teams from China competed in the League Stage, out of which LGD Gaming did not make it to the Finals as they finished 12th in the Last Chance phase.

Surprisingly, two Nepali teams, DRS Gaming and T2K, have displayed consistent gameplay and earned their tickets for the Grand Finals. S2G and Fire Flux from Turkey also put on remarkable performances in the Group Stage and will aim to maintain their momentum in the upcoming matches.

Unfortunately, a number of experienced PUBG Mobile teams couldn't cement their spots in the Finals as they were eliminated from the League Stage. The first and second runners-up of the 2021 PMGC, HVVP (formerly NAVI) and Nigma Galaxy, failed to qualify for the final showdown as both sides were removed in the Last Chance Stage.

However, the second and third-ranked teams of the 2020 PMGC, Four Angry Men and IHC Esports (previously known as Z3us) have made it to the Finals.

