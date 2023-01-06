PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Favored drop locations on all maps

Following the massive success of the PMGC 2022 League, Survival Stage, and Last Chance phases, the PUBG Mobile world is looking forward to the commencement of the Grand Finals.

All eyes will be on the 16 best teams from around the globe, as they compete in 18 matches scheduled to be played between January 6 and January 8. The PMGC 2022 Grand Finals will be a LAN event hosted at the Jakarta International Expo in Indonesia, and the teams will be fighting for a prize pool of $1.5 million.

What are the favored drop locations of the 16 teams participating in the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals?

Many critics have discussed how the choice of drop location can affect the outcome of a match. For example, intense combat and drop fights are more likely to occur in certain regions of a map.

Here's a look at the favored drop locations following the initial two days of practice matches for the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals.

1) Erangel

North Georgopool City - 4 Angry Men Georgopol container - Fireflux Esports South Georgopol City and Hospital split - IHC Esports Gatka split - Nova Esports Primorsk and Quarry split - Vampire Esports (if the plane is south-shifted) Sosnovka Military Base - Alpha 7 Esports (if the plane is south-shifted) Lipovka and Mansion split - Buriram United Esports Shelter - INCO Gaming Yasnaya Polyana - Influence Rage Chemin Esports School apartments and main School building - Alter Ego LIMAX (if the plane is centrally-shifted) Ruins and Water City split - S2G Esports Mylta Power - Alpha 7 Esports (if the plane is east-shifted) Severny and Shooting Range split- Trained to Kill Pochinki - Wolves Esports Mylta - DRS Gaming Ferry Pier and Six Houses split - Geek Fam Novorepnoye - GodLike Stalwart Kameshki split - Alter Ego LIMAX (if the plane is east-shifted)

2) Miramar

Hacienda del Patron - Inco Gaming San Martin - GodLike Stalwart Pecado - Wolves Esports El Azahar - Drop clash between Influence Rage Chemin Esports and IHC Esports (if the plane is east-shifted) Cruz del Valle - Geek Fam Los Leones - Drop clash between Vampire Esports and 4 Angry Men (if the plane is south-shifted) Puerto Paraiso - DRS Gaming Chumacera split - Fireflux Esports Monte Nuevo - IHC Esports (if the plane is west-shifted) Impala - Buriram United Esports Minas Generales - Nova Esports La Bendita split - Trained to Kill Power Grid - S2G Esports El Pozo - Drop clash between Alter Ego LIMAX and Alpha 7 Esports (if the plane is west-shifted) Valle del Mar - 4 Angry Men (if the plane is south-shifted) Torre Ahumada and Tierre Bronca split - Aplha 7 Esports (if the plane is east-shifted) Crater Fields and La Cobreira split - Vampire Esports (if the plane is north-shifted)

3) Sanhok

Bootcamp - Drop clash between Influence Rage Chemin Esports and GodLike Stalwart Paradise Resort - S2G Esports Pai Nan - Nova Esports Ruins and Tambang split - Geek Fam Quarry split - Fireflux Esports Camp Alpha split - Alter Ego LIMAX Camp Bravo - 4 Angry Men Camp Charlie - INCO Gaming Mongnai Split - Trained to Kill Khao and Tat Mok split - IHC Esports Ha Tinh split - Vampire Esports Cave and Docks split - Buriram United Esports Samhee - Drop clash between Wolves Esports and DRS Gaming

Fans across the globe can catch the action of the PMGC Grand Finals live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 10:30 am UTC (4 pm IST).

It remains to be seen whether Nova Esports (China) can create history by becoming the first team to win the PMGC three times in a row.

