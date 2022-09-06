"It seemed like it's going to work": Stalwart Esports co-founder on BGMI unban

Stalwart Esports' co-founder Towqeer Gilkar took to his Instagram handle and arranged for a live session. In it, he hinted at BGMI's potential return.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from Google's and Apple's virtual stores on July 28, which shocked the entire gaming community. As such, Gilkar's comments are of great significance.

Since he has lots of connections in the community, many fans think his hint at the game's return might be true.

Stalwart Esports' co-founder Towqeer Gilkar hints at BGMI's potential return

Towqeer Gilkar recently went live on his popular Instagram handle and was joined by many followers. While he discussed numerous topics, many fans asked him to give them an update regarding BGMI's unban date.

He mentioned that he attended a meeting a few days back where he sat down for a conversation with concerned individuals about the title and its privacy. He also added that several calls were made, indicating that Battlegrounds Mobile India could return to the virtual stores soon.

His exact words were:

"I was just in a meeting where we had some sort of conversation with the highest possible individuals associated with the game and to the data. That's what happened, and a couple of calls were made. It seemed like it was going to work."

In fact, he had spoken briefly about the meeting and its outcome in one of his previous Instagram live sessions. He had mentioned that everyone attending the meeting spoke, intending to get the game back on track. He also talked about how the meeting ended on a positive note.

Previously, he had uploaded a story highlighting how he thought the game had an 80% chance of making a comeback, but after the meeting, the chances seemed to have boosted to 95%.

Towqeer's repeated assurances have instilled hope in the minds of BGMI players and fans across the country who are still waiting for the game to re-appear on the Google Play Store and App Store.

BGMI influencers and their recent remarks on game's return

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, the coach of GodLike Esports, recently posted a cryptic tweet hinting at the title's possible comeback. He stressed that things are eventually working out, but it will take more time for it to come back.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

Meanwhile, Shiva Nandy, the CEO of Skyesports, appreciated Kraftomn's efforts to get the game back in the virtual stores. He also mentioned that the game would be back and that everyone should trust the process.

