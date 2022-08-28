BGMI unban date rumors on internet are fake as Indian government has not lifted the ban yet

It has been exactly a month since BGMI was delisted from Google and Apple's virtual stores on the orders of the Indian government. MEITY put a potential suspension on the game's purchases and downloads due to a suspected privacy breach.

Since then, rumors regarding the game's return have surfaced online. Indian gamers are willing to learn if Krafton has announced any unban date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fake images highlighting BGMI unban date surface on the internet while Krafton still remains silent on the matter

Since the game's release, fans and players have always been active on social media. Users are sharing relatable content on their handles and trying to engage the audience with their posts. An image has recently surfaced online showing Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback.

Based on the image, the popular title was all ready to make its comeback to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 22 August. However, disappointingly, it has been days since then and Battlegrounds Mobile India is still unavailable for Indian players.

The image also threw light on an imaginary schedule of the game's unban. It highlighted that BGMI was to be made available for iOS gamers around 4:00 PM IST on the said date. It also stated that it would be available for Android gamers between 12:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST on the same day.

However, the circulated image turned out to be fake and unreliable.

Since MEITY is yet to lift the ban from Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans and players must learn that Krafton India is yet to announce any official unban date as well. This highlights that the wait for any announcement regarding the unban date is further prolonged.

Fans hopeful of BGMI unban as Stalwart Esports' co-founder talks on the matter

Stalwart Esports' co-founder, Towqeer Gilkar, recently took to his popular Instagram handle where he held a live session and posted a story highlighting the game's unban.

In the live session, Towqeer mentioned that the game might make its comeback before everyone expects it to. It might as well be back within a month.

He added that a meeting was organized by the concerned authorities, and various important personalities (including him) were a part of it. According to him, everyone gave their best effort with the goal of bringing BGMI back. Since the meeting ended on a bright note, he believes that the popular title will be back soon.

In the Instagram live session, he also spoke about GodLxSTE’s future plans.

Image showing Stalwart Esports' co-founder Towqeer Gilkar's recent Instagram post on BGMI unban (Image via Instagram/ Towqeergilkar)

Towqeer then went on to post a story on his popular Instagram handle that hinted at the game's comeback. In the story, he wrote that someone had previously asked about the chances of the game's return, and he replied by saying that he was 80% certain. However, after the meeting, he realized that the odds of BGMI making a comeback had increased to 95%.

It remains to be seen when MEITY and Krafton India will settle the matter and get the game back on track.

