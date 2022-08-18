"Things are working out": Ghatak’s cryptic tweet hints at BGMI's comeback

Earlier this year, on July 28, fans of the popular battle royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) witnessed the game getting removed from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.
The unexpected decision from the government shook the entire Indian gaming community as fans and players were immersed in the bulging esports scene of the title. Even now, gamers are waiting with bated breath and looking forward to the game's comeback.
Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, a former professional athlete and the current coach of GodLike Esports, recently took to his popular Twitter handle to post a cryptic tweet that hints at the possible return of the prominent battle royale game.
Popular streamer and GodLike coach Ghatak's tweet hints at BGMI unban
In a recent tweet, Ghatak mentioned that things are eventually "working out." However, he added that it is still going to take "some time" for the results to unfold. He tweeted:
"Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time"
The tweet has given fans hope as they eagerly await Krafton and MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to work out their differences and provide them with any official statement regarding the suspension's removal.
The comments section under Ghatak's tweet showcases many mixed-bag emotions as esports players are still concerned about the game's comeback.
BGMI star Ghatak's previous tweets on the BGMI ban
Ghatak has been quite active on Twitter as he tweeted different posts on the platform regarding the game's ban. In a popular tweet, he mentioned how banning the title is not a solution to any problem.
In another tweet, Ghatak stressed the impact the title has had on the masses even though it is not an Indian sport. He added that Battlegrounds Mobile India's colossal audience is second only to cricket.
According to him, it would be groundless to disregard the massive audience who flock to watch esports scrims and tournaments of the popular game.
The viewership count of the recently concluded BGMI Masters Series, which was telecast live on television for the first time, was more than the immensely popular sporting events like Roland Garros, the Australian Open, as well as the UEFA Champions League.
Ghatak also tweeted about how the Government of India needs to acknowledge that the careers of a lot of content creators, gamers, and people related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, focus on the smooth functioning of the game.
Addressing his followers, one of his initial tweets regarding the game's ban highlighted that the game was not permanently banned and that fans and players should hope for the best.
With Krafton saying it is in touch with government officials, it now remains to be seen when the game will be available for Indian gamers.