How much prize money did Global Esports get after winning BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2022?

BGMI Masters Series became a historic event after it surpassed several major sporting events in terms of viewership. The event went on for 22 days, and the top 24 teams in the country battled to take home the coveted trophy and a big chunk of the ₹1.5 crore prize pool.

BGMS successfully concluded last night with Global Esports getting crowned the champions. Jonathan was declared the MVP of the tournament.

Prize pool distribution for the BGMI Masters Series

Following 20 blisteringly intense matches over five days during the Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals, Global Esports emerged as the champions of the biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India esports LAN event and obtained a major chunk of the prize pool. They earned four more points than GodLike Esports and secured a massive amount of ₹25 lakhs.

Global Esports's determination and perseverance allowed them to overcome all obstacles and emerge victorious. GodLike Esports received ₹12 lakhs, and Team Orangutan (third place) got ₹7 lakhs.

Global Esports's share of the prize pool is the most earned by any BGMI esports side from an unofficial LAN event to date. The other teams participating in the Grand Finals were also rewarded handsomely. Here's a look at the total prize pool distribution:

4th place - Team Enigma Forever - ₹5 lakhs

5th place - Skylightz Gaming - ₹4 lakhs

6th place - Team Soul - ₹3 lakhs

7th place - Chemin Esports - ₹2.5 lakhs

8th place - Team Insane Esports - ₹2.5 lakhs

9th place - Enigma Gaming - ₹2 lakhs

10th place - Team XO - ₹2 lakhs

11th place - Orange Rock Esports - ₹1.75 lakhs

12th place - Team 8Bit - ₹1.75 lakhs

13th place - Blind Esports - ₹1.50 lakhs

14th place - Nigma Galaxy - ₹1.50 lakhs

15th place - FS Esports - ₹1.25 lakhs

16th place - Revenant Esports - ₹1.25 lakhs

In addition, there were several other special individual prizes. Here's a look at the winners:

Eliminator - Goblin (Team Soul) - ₹25,000

Cruiser - Robin (Chemin Esports) - ₹25,000

Damager - Jonathan (GodLike Esports) - ₹25,000

Dost Award - Nakul (Global Esports) - ₹25,000

Saviour - Hector (Team Soul) - ₹25,000

TapaTap - Goblin (Team Soul) - ₹25,000

Motor Head - Ash (Team Orangutan) - ₹25,000

Doctor - Destro (Chemin Esports) - ₹25,000

MVP - Jonathan (GodLike Esports) - ₹50,000

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals overall points table

The 16 qualified teams put up their best performances over the last five days. While some sides were successful, a few failed to live up to the expectations of supporters.

Here's an overview of the overall points table after the conclusion of the Grand Finals:

Global Esports ( 201 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (197 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (192 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Team Enigma Forever (191 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Skylightz Gaming (169 points) Team Soul (164 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (161 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (152 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (144 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team XO (140 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (130 points, together with two Chicken Dinners ) Team 8Bit (129 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (122 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (106 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (97 points) Revenant Esports (78 points, together with one Chicken Dinner)

The BGMI LAN event was entertaining from start to finish, with Global Esports overtaking GodLike Esports in the last match to win the tournament.

