Which teams qualified for BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals?

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has become the biggest LAN event in the history of Indian esports in terms of viewership and prize pool. Twenty-four teams featuring the best players in the country took part in blisteringly intense matches over the course of three weeks.

The League Stages ended last night with the conclusion of the Week 3 Finals. It is now to be seen which team can emerge as the champions of the event.

BGMI Masters Series League Stages: Overall points table and qualified teams for Grand Finals

A total of 32 matches were played during Launch Week and the two Weekly Finals. While some teams participated in all matches, others could only participate in a few based on their qualification status based on results from the Weekly Qualifiers.

Here's a look at the overall points table of the Masters Series 2022 LAN event:

Team XO (362 points, along with five Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (293 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Chemin Esports (292 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (284 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Orange Rock Esports (280 points, along with four Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (259 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane Esports (251 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (241 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (233 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Team Soul (206 points and one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (173 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team 8Bit (173 points and one Chicken Dinner) Team Enigma Forever (169 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Revenant Esports (149 points and one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (133 points) Global Esports (131 points) Team X Spark (126 points) Rivalry Esports (105 points and one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (103 points) 7 Sea Esports (88 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (77 points) Team SoloMid (59 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points)

The top 16 teams have successfully booked their tickets for the Grand Finals of the BGMI LAN event. However, popular sides like Team SoloMid, Hyderabad Hydras, Hydra Esports, and Team X Spark will no longer take part in the tournament.

While Team XO and Team Orangutan will try to continue their domination in the Grand Finals, Team Soul will try to stage a comeback after missing out on the Week 3 Finals.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals: Date and time

Following the conclusion of the Week 3 Finals, the ongoing BGMS has reached its business end. Sixteen qualified teams from the League Stages will participate in the Grand Finals scheduled between July 13 and 17. Each matchday will have four matches, and the team with the most points at the end of the twentieth match will be announced as the champions of the event.

BGMI players and fans can watch their favorite pro players in action from 8 pm IST on matchdays on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

