PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Standings, awards, and more

The Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 concluded last night with S2G Esports being crowned the champions of the event. Their victory brought an end to the win streak of Nova Esports, who finished in ninth position.

DRS Gaming proved all their critics wrong and emerged as the runner-up of the event, paving the way for South Asian teams on the global stage. They were followed by Alpha 7 Esports, who maintained their position in the top three.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Chicken Dinner winners and updated points table (Grand Finals - Day 3)

Day 3 was the last matchday of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, and the best teams descended on the battlegrounds for the final time this season to play some high-stakes PUBG Mobile matches. While S2G Esports walked out as the eventual champions of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, Vampire Esports had a major comeback on Day 3, skyrocketing to the sixth position on the points table after obtaining three chicken dinners in one day.

The Chicken Dinner winners of matches 13-18 (along with the kills obtained) are listed below:

Match 13 - Erangel - 4 Angry Men (18 kills)

Match 14 - Miramar - Alter Ego LIMAX (13 kills)

Match 15 - Sanhok - Vampire Esports (18 kills)

Match 16 - Erangel - Vampire Esports (13 kills)

Match 17 - Miramar - S2G Esports (12 kills)

Match 18 - Erangel - Vampire Esports (11 kills)

Here's an overview of where all 16 participating teams stand after the conclusion of the Grand Finals:

S2G Esports (190 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) DRS Gaming (158 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Alpha 7 Esports (156 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Stalwart (156 points) IHC Esports (144 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Vampire Esports (142 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) INCO Gaming (142 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) 4 Angry Men (141 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Nova Esports (135 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Geek Fam (125 points) Wolves Esports (123 points) Buriram United Esports (115 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Trained to Kill (112 points) Alter EGO LIMAX (107 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Fireflux Esports (106 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Influence Rage Chemin Esports (105 points, along with one Chicken Dinner)

Although Alter Ego LIMAX clinched a chicken dinner on Day 3 of the Grand Finals, they could only finish in the fourteenth position, much to the disappointment of local Indonesian fans.

Individual award winners in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

Apart from the team awards, the third edition of the PMGC Grand Finals had multiple individual awards up for grabs. Only the best players in each category obtained these awards.

Here's a look at the winners of the individual awards:

Finals MVP: TOP (GodLike Stalwart) Gunslinger: TOP (GodLike Stalwart) Grenade Master: Sand3shS (T2K Esports) Eagle Eye: Wwx (4 Angry Men) Field Medic: Fluketh (Vampire Esports)

PUBG Mobile fans around the world will now have to wait for an entire year before they get to witness the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals in Turkey.

