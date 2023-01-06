PUBG Mobile latest 2.4 update download link for all Android devices (2023)

Following the massive success of the November 2.3 update, the developers have given the green light for the release of the 2.4 update in PUBG Mobile. This puts an end to the month-long wait for gamers who want to try out new and exclusive game content.

The game can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, while Android users can easily download it using the APK file.

PUBG Mobile: The upgraded APK download link for 2.4 update is now live on the game's official website

Based on the latest announcement on PUBG Mobile's official Discord server, Tencent Games/Krafton has updated the APK download link today (January 6, 4:00 (UTC + 0)). The latest version of the game can be downloaded using the APK link.

Snippet showing the developers' latest announcement on the 2.4 update schedule of PUBG Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2.4 update has two files. While the compact version has a size of 551 MB, the larger variant has a size of 1.1 GB. Before playing the game, those who download the compact APK must download additional resource packs.

Players will also have to ensure that they have enough free storage on their devices to download the latest update without facing any problems.

Steps to download the 2.4 variant on all Android devices

The process of downloading the 2.4 update from the official website is simple. You can follow the steps provided below to install the latest update on your device and enjoy the new content in the game:

Step 1: Copy the aforementioned link and paste it into the preferred web browser to start the download process.

Alternately, navigate your way to the official website and use the links provided on the homepage to download the APK (both the full and compact versions).

Step 2: After the completion of the download of the APK file, click on the file and install it.

Step 3: If prompted to initiate the installation from "unknown sources," enable the corresponding permission.

Step 4: Log in to the installed game using your social media account (Facebook, Twitter, Play Games) and download any additional files.

For those downloading the compact APK: Following the sign-in, you can also download the required resource packages from the Download section.

Besides using the APK download link, PUBG Mobile gamers on Android devices can install the latest update via the Google Play Store.

Furthermore, if you wish to install the latest January update on your PC via an emulator, you need to install an Android emulator like BlueStacks, Gameloop, or others. Then, use the Google Play Store in the emulator to install and play the latest 2.4 version of the game.

Gamers all over the world are excited about the new update, which includes a new martial arts-themed mode. DreamRealm Discovery and other events associated with the game's major collaboration with the iconic martial artist Bruce Lee will further enhance the player experience.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, hailing from the country are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the banned popular battle royale title on their devices.

