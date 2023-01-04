PUBG Mobile x Bruce Lee collaboration announced

Following the massive success of PUBG Mobile's latest collaboration with FIFA World Cup 2022-winning legend Leo Messi, the BR title has announced another collaboration.

The developers of the title, Tencent Games, took to PUBG Mobile's official Twitter account and unveiled their collaboration with the popular martial artist Bruce Lee earlier today. Despite the lack of a trailer to accompany the announcement, the news has excited many players and fans worldwide.

This collab will introduce a unique collection of in-game outfits & other items available starting Jan. 10th!



PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Bruce Lee will go live in the game soon

Based on the announcement poster, Bruce Lee will appear in the game on January 10. He will be a part of the exclusive themed mode: Martial Showdown (set to be incorporated in the 2.4 version). The collaboration is set to incorporate new in-game outfits and other rewards.

Based on inevitable leaks, it can be assumed that following the norm of previous collaborations, the latest Bruce Lee collaboration will also introduce a discovery event, King of Kung Fu, which will help players obtain upgradable gun skins, along with the character of Bruce Lee and others.

Since Bruce Lee is still celebrated as the most decorated martial artist and has a huge fan following, players are looking forward to the collaboration going live.

PUBG Mobile's major collaborations in recent times

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has leapfrogged its contemporaries and established itself as one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the global mobile gaming market.

Developed by gaming giants Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games, PUBG Mobile hosts various themed modes and events to improve the players' Battle Royale experience and retain their interest in gaming. Most of these events/modes have come from collaborations with popular film, TV, anime, automobile, football stars, and manga franchises.

In 2022, the game successfully collaborated with multiple brands from different fields. The collaborations witnessed many themed skins and items arrive in the game.

Listed below are all the popular franchises that have recently collaborated with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Godzilla

Jujutsu Kaisen

Metro Exodus

Arcane: League of Legends

Resident Evil 2

Blackpink

Rich Brain

Baby Shark

Tesla

Lamborghini

McLaren

Koenigsegg

Dragon Ball Super

Dodge

Lionel Messi

Gamers need to keep an eye on the game's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube for more information on its latest collaboration with Bruce Lee. They can expect the game to be packed with more action when the legendary fighter appears on January 10.

