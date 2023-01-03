PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release date and time for all regions

PUBG Mobile has one of the biggest player bases amongst mobile battle royale titles. With fans constantly demanding new features in the game, the developers introduce updates at periodic intervals to introduce new features, themes, game modes, and more.

After a month-long period of beta testing, Tencent Games has finally provided a green signal for the release of the 2.4 update, which will be the first major update of 2023.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update will start rolling out soon

With the ongoing 2.3 update being fairly successful, Tencent Games is all set to release the 2.4 version of PUBG Mobile. The developers took to PUBG Mobile's official Discord server to announce the release date and time for the new 2.4 update in January.

The brand new update will begin rolling out to devices globally on January 6 at 4:00 (UTC+0). However, different platforms and regions will have variations in their timings. Here's a look at the release dates and timings (in UTC+0) across different platforms and regions:

Google Play

Vietnam: 4 January 2023 at 11:00

Korea, Japan: 5 January 2023 at 02:00

Taiwan: 5 January 2023 at 09:00

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 04:00

App Store

Vietnam: 4 January 2023 at 11:00

Korea, Japan: 5 January 2023 at 02:00

Taiwan: 5 January 2023 at 03:00

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 01:30

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea, Japan: 5 January 2023 at 02:30

Globally: 5 January 2023 at 06:00

Amazon Appstore

6 January 2023 01:45

Huawei AppGallery

6 January 2023 01:45

Official website and third-party stores

6 January 2023 01:45

Users will require a decent mobile data connection or must connect their devices to a Wi-Fi network for a smooth installation of the 2.4 update.

Due to the game's prevailing restriction of prohibiting users with different variants from playing together, they will need to ensure that their in-game friends have the 2.4 update installed as well.

Exciting features set to be added in the upcoming 2.4 update

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. are set to add plenty of new features alongside the forthcoming 2.4 version. Here's a look at all of the features that will be included in the 2.4 version of PUBG Mobile:

1) Classic Updates

Back For Honor: After getting recalled by a teammate, gamers can call for a revenge mission. This will result in a duel between the original eliminator and the recalled player.

Dancing Lion: Lion-dance-themed vehicle will be added.

Grappling Hook: A grappling hook can be shot at a preset target to execute the mechanic.

Martial Arts Arena: Multiple Martial Arts Arenas will be included in the title. While some will be time-limited, others will be available at all times.

2) Metro Royale Updates

A new map - Misty Port will be added.

New Ziplines and Stairs will be introduced for quicker movement.

Brand new NPC enemies and bosses will bestow fresh PvE experiences.

Introduced 4 sellable items (Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, Gold Piles). They will only spawn on the Misty Port map.

Improved armor's resistance for withstanding explosive damage.

Increased Basic Inventory storage by 30 units.

With just a few days left before the arrival of the new update, players can enjoy the ongoing update to their heart's content.

Note: Players from India must note that PUBG Mobile is banned in the country since September 2020. Hence, they must refrain from playing the action title.

