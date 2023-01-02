5 best games like BGMI for Android in 2023

BattleGrounds Mobile India, better known as BGMI, was released in the Indian gaming scene in June 2021. Within a year of its introduction, the game emerged as one of the most downloaded action titles in the community.

Quite shockingly, however, BGMI was delisted from the virtual storefronts of Google and Apple on July 28. The incident left fans and players of the title disheartened. Many raised their voices against the action, but the game has yet to come back in India.

This has led many gamers using Android devices to head to the Google Play Store and search for the game's alternatives. This move has massively helped in the growth of other titles as well.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Apex Legends Mobile and 4 other games that can replace BGMI

1) New State Mobile

Krafton Inc. introduced new State Mobile in November 2021. The title is the futuristic version of BGMI.

This game has features similar to BGMI, like maps, UI, themes, and more. However, the game's best feature is its PC-like graphics, which are much better than its mobile counterparts.

Multiple unofficial tournaments are organized for the game daily, which has made it one of the best alternatives for Indian gamers to shift to after the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many top streamers like Scout, MortaL, Aman, and Akshu can be seen playing the title.

2) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max was released as an innovative version of Garena Free Fire. The ban imposed on the latter in February 2022 resulted in many Indian players shifting to the newer Max version.

The game has minimal hardware requirements; hence, it has become trendy among gamers with low-end mobile devices.

BGMI players looking for alternatives can play Free Fire Max and quench their thirst for the BR gaming experience. The game offers a similar BR experience within a shorter time, elevating the classic mode's thrill. Furthermore, like Battlegrounds Mobile India, this game offers different maps.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is developed by XSQUADS Tech. Over time, the title has garnered massive popularity among low-end device users. One of the game's best features is that it offers both online and offline in-game modes.

Each classic mode match lasts for 15 minutes, keeping gamers enthralled. Players can fly helicopters and use futuristic vehicles for faster movement in BR modes. Furthermore, new weapons enhance the BR gaming experience of users.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is free-to-play, which makes it a great alternative to BGMI.

4) Apex Legends Mobile

Released in 2022, Apex Legends Mobile boasts outstanding graphics and fast-paced gameplay, making it an instant hit worldwide.

Players can dive into the battlegrounds after choosing any Legend of their preference. Each Legend has specific special abilities, differentiating them from others.

Like BGMI, multiple modes (Ranked BR, Multiplayer, Training, Deathmatch) are available in Apex Legends Mobile. Gamers shifting from Battlegrounds Mobile India will find the transition easy.

Moreover, players who download the game in early 2023 will have a chance to get their hands on the new Legend, Revenant.

5) Survival: Fire Battlegrounds

Since BGMI's suspension, Survival: Fire Battlegrounds has successfully posited itself as one of the top popular Battle Royale games in the Indian market.

The game is modeled on other popular BR games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The buildings in the game resemble those of BGMI, while firearms and character movement are similar to those of Garena Free Fire.

With plenty of similar features and a minimal download size of 385 MB, Survival: Fire Battlegrounds can be a great game to try out in 2023.

While the games above can act as great alternatives to BGMI, players can also try other games like COD Mobile and Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground.

