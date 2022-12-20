5 best Android games like Minecraft

Minecraft has ruled the gaming community for more than a decade. The game was initially released for PC players but soon made its way to consoles. The latest port of the game has been for the mobile platforms of iOS and Android. However, the title is rather pricey in the Google Play Store, so many players have been searching for cheap or free alternatives that serve the same purpose.

This article lists some great Android alternatives that Minecraft fans should try out.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Best Minecraft alternatives available for Android gamers

1) SurvivalCraft 2

SurvivalCraft 2 is being developed by Igor Kalicinski and Candy Rufus Games and is available for Android devices. Users need to try to survive on a huge deserted island by completing several tasks like finding resources, building houses, and fighting hostile creatures.

With a commendable 4.4 star rating on the Play Store, the game provides an experience that is similar to that of Minecraft, but it also incorporates some new gameplay mechanics due to its focus on survival. SurvivalCraft 2 currently has over five million downloads.

Download size in the Play Store: 18 MB

2) Block Story

With over 10 million downloads, Block Story is one of the best block-based RPGs for the mobile platform. Gamers can build structures and explore a realm where they have ultimate control. They can even train a dragon and fly on it to obtain rare items before they embark on a quest to protect the world.

Developed by Mindblocks, the game is suitable for players who are 12 years or older. Block Story is available for free and can be easily installed on a mobile device. Because of this, it has become a go-to alternative for Minecraft enthusiasts using Android devices.

Download size in the Play Store: 87 MB

3) The Blockheads

The Blockheads is developed by David "majicDave" Frampton and Noodlecake Studios Inc.

The title is a free-to-play 2D game that allows users to explore an endless number of worlds and craft structures using a variety of materials. The Blockheads takes up minimal storage space and is compatible with low-end Android devices as well. Players can create their own multiplayer servers from within the game and invite their friends. Minecraft fans will appreciate the game's farming, crafting, and building mechanics.

Although the game is currently not available on the Google Play Store, players can download the APK file from the company's official website.

4) Growtopia

Similar to Minecraft, Growtopia is a popular crafting game and sandbox platformer that also has a multiplayer mode. Gamers can create all sorts of things, such as houses, songs, dungeons, artwork, and puzzles. They can take part in challenges with their friends and use the in-game chat and messaging features to communicate with one another.

Growtopia is being developed by the popular company Ubisoft Entertainment and has been downloaded more than 10 million times. The title is massively popular among teens across the globe.

Download size in the Play Store: 131 MB

5) Block Craft 3D: Building Game

Developed by Fun Games, the title offers multiple activities that are very similar to the ones found in Minecraft. It also has a similar pixelated graphic style that Minecraft players will recognize.

They can build plenty of structures in this game, from the iconic Eiffel Tower to a coal/gold mine. Block Craft 3D currently has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, and it already has over 100 million downloads.

Download size in the Play Store: 61 MB

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes