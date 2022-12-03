BGMI unban news in India: Latest development reveals Krafton trying for game’s return

An official statement made in October 2022 regarding Krafton's current stance on getting BGMI back on track has caught the attention of many.

Based on reports, H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-bok, South Korea's Ambassador to India, spoke about the game during a recent audit of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee held in New Delhi, India. Replying to a question by Rep. Kim Hong-gul, he addressed the ongoing BGMI situation.

Here's a look at the Google translation of the Ambassador's statements:

"India stated concerns about breaches in cyber security along with violence in games as reasons for blocking [the game]."

South Korean ambassador to India addresses Krafton's continuous efforts to revive BGMI

Mr. Chang Jae-bok mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India was previously serviced by a Chinese company, Tencent Games. According to him, the main issue is that the Indian Government still believes that the title is being serviced by the Chinese company. Hence, Krafton is trying their best to sort out the prevailing issues.

The comments by H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-bok were made in October 2022, but they are still important in the context of the game's current status.

Following the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile in September 2020, BGMI was introduced in the Indian market in June 2021. Within a year, the title became the leading battle royale game, played by millions across the country.

However, the game's steep rise stalled when it was suddenly delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple Apple Store on 28 July. Since then, several rumors regarding the title's comeback have surfaced online. However, the game is yet to return to virtual storefronts.

Krafton's previous statements on BGMI's suspension

Apart from the aforementioned statement by H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-bok, several official statements from Krafton have appeared online. The initial statement was made by Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who spoke about the company's desire to help with the growth of esports and gaming in India.

Sean highlighted that Krafton has always been concerned with the security and privacy of user data. According to him, the company has abided by the rules set by the Indian government and would continue to do so in the future.

During Krafton's '2022 Q2 results' conference call, the company's CFO, Bae Dong-geun, stated that they were constantly making efforts to bring BGMI back to virtual storefronts.

Dong-geun seconded Sean and mentioned that Krafton has always respected the privacy measures laid out by the Government of India. He also mentioned that Krafton ensures "rigid data security standards and monitoring."

The latest statement appeared in Krafton's 2022 Q3 brochure, in which the South Korean company stated that they were still trying their best to resolve the matter. In the meantime, however, they would continue investing in the Indian gaming market.

These statements have instilled faith in the hearts of Indian mobile gamers who are still waiting for BGMI to make a comeback.

