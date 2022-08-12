"We will closely cooperate with authorities": Krafton CFO Bae Dong-geun trying to resolve BGMI ban

July 28 became a dark day in the history of Indian esports as the popular game BGMI was delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store. It is yet to make a return in these virtual stores.

While Krafton has previously urged its users to stay patient, a recent conference call with Krafton's CFO, Bae Dong-Geun, witnessed the honcho stating many things about the title and the ban imposed on it. This has got the gaming community buzzing with excitement as they long for the comeback of their favorite battle royale shooter.

Krafton CFO comments on how company is trying to resolve BGMI ban

Bae Dong-geun recently conducted a conference call, named the '2022 2Q Earnings Results Conference Call,' where he spoke about several things, including the company's take on the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. He mentioned that Krafton is trying its best to get the game available for Indian users soon.

Dong-geon stated how the company has always respected India's privacy policies set down by its government. He also mentioned that the company would try to establish communication by cooperating with the authorities so players can enjoy the game.

His exact words were:

"We fully respect and understand the Government of India's concerns, and as we have been directly operating the service based on rigid data security standards and monitoring. We will closely cooperate with the authorities to find different ways for Indian users to keep enjoying BGMI."

Dong-geon also spoke about how Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the most beloved games within a year of its release. It has more than 100 million registered users in this short span.

The company established online and offline collaborations in the second quarter to make the title unique.

Speaking about the rise of the esports scenario, he pointed out that the BGMI Masters Series LAN tournament recently became the first ever televised esports event, which saw around 24 million fans viewing the tournament on television.

The tournament was organized by Nodwin Gaming between June and July 2022 and was telecast on Star Sports 2 during prime time (8 to 11:30 pm IST).

The LAN event was also streamed live on the gaming platform LOCO and the mobile lockscreen content platform Glance.

Dong-geun added:

"Including digital viewership, close to 200 million viewers watched the event."

Through his words, it can be clearly deciphered that Krafton understands the importance of the game in the gaming market. As the company has incurred significant losses since the removal of the game from the virtual stores, it is trying to get things back on track as quickly as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer