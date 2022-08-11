Why PMWI 2022 will not be streamed in Hindi language?

The first global PUBG Mobile tournament, PMWI 2022, is all set to begin today. The tournament will feature some of the best talents across the world who will fight for bragging rights on the global scene.

The tournament will be played over two weekends. While the Main Event (beginning today) will end on August 13, the Afterparty Showdown will be played between August 18 and 20.

Like previous tournaments, the livestream of the program will be telecast in multiple languages. Fans can tune into a stream in a language of their preference (except Hindi).

Indian fans left disappointed as PMWI 2022 will not be livestreamed in Hindi

The tournament organizers recently took to their social media handles to announce the various streaming languages. The tournament will be livestreamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile esports.

Casters of various languages, including English, Portuguese, Bengali, Urdu, Turkish, and many others, will be seen lending their voices to enhance the quality of the tournament's livestream.

Quite shockingly, however, the Hindi livestream was not included in the list, which caused outrage and disappointment amongst Indian fans who love the language. The Hindi stream has enticed a lot of viewers in previous tournaments, even more than any other regional language.

Popular multi-lingual caster Ocean Sharma also tweeted about the issue, mentioning that it was disappointing to miss out on casting the PUBG Mobile tournament.

However, according to him, it was BGMI's delisting from the Google Play Store and the App Store and the scenario regarding the game's future in the country that led the organizers to leave out Hindi casting from the tournament. Pertinent to mention that there has been no official statement from Krafton regarding the same.

Indian fans are also unhappy as they cannot join their favorite BGMI streamers in watch parties as the organizers have barred streamers from doing so.

Participating teams in the upcoming PMWI 2022

The upcoming PMWI will begin with its Main Event today. Eighteen qualified teams will be seen fighting for the coveted trophy and the 2 million USD.

Here's a look at the 18 participating sides in the Main Event of the forthcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022:

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) DenizBank Wildcats (Turkiye) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons ( Special Invite) Team SouL (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad ( Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

The Afterparty Showdown will witness 12 teams fighting for the 1 million USD prize pool. While seven teams have made their way to the event by winning fan votes, special invites, and tournaments, the rest will be the top 5 teams from the Main Event.

Listed below are the 12 participating teams:

7SEA Esports (India) One special invited team Deadeyes Guys (South Asia) Bigetron RA (South East Asia) RA’AD (Middle East and Africa) Alpha 7 Esports ( Americas) S2G Esports (Europe) Main Event #1 Main Event #2 Main Event #3 Main Event #4 Main Event #5

It remains to be seen how the Indian teams, Team Soul and 7Sea Esports, will perform in the PMWI 2022.

