When will PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 start? Date, schedule, and more explored

The PUBG Mobile esports scenario has reached its peak with PMWI, the first global tournament of 2022, right around the corner. The event's coveted trophy and massive prizepool, as well as a spot in the upcoming global tournaments, are all up for grabs.

The entire world will be keeping a close eye on which teams emerge as the winners of the Main Event and Afterparty Showdown. Fans in India will also be able to see their favorite teams in action after quite some time.

Things that PUBG Mobile players and fans should know about the forthcoming PMWI 2022

The upcoming PMWI will be the first major official LAN event since the COVID-19 lockdown. The tournament organizers have divided it into two weeks, Main Event (Week 1) and Afterparty Showdown (Week 2).

The Main Event will begin tomorrow (August 11) and is set to continue until August 13. Furthermore, the tournament will be telecast live on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile esports from 04.30 pm IST on matchdays. The upcoming matches for the Main Event will be played at the Gamers8 Arena in Riyadh.

18 qualified teams from around the world will participate in the three-day event and will try to take home a major chunk of the 2 million USD prize pool. On each of the tournament days, a total of six matches will be played on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Listed below are the 18 teams who will be participating in the Main Event of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022:

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) DenizBank Wildcats (Turkiye) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons ( Special Invite) Team SouL (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad ( Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

The top five teams from Week 1 will then head over to the second week where they will be joined by seven other teams. These seven teams from all over the world have made their way to the Afterparty Showdown through fan voting, special invites, and winning special events. The participating teams in the Afterparty Showdown are:

7SEA Esports (India) One special invited team Deadeyes Guys (South Asia) Bigetron RA (South East Asia) RA’AD (Middle East and Africa) Alpha 7 Esports ( Americas) S2G Esports (Europe) Main Event #1 Main Event #2 Main Event #3 Main Event #4 Main Event #5

The Afterparty Showdown will have a total prize pool of 1 million USD and is scheduled to be held between August 18 and August 20.

Indian teams participating in the upcoming PMWI 2022

Amongst the various teams participating in the PUBG Mobile tournament, PMWI 2022, the two Indian teams will also try to assert their dominance on the global stage. While Team SouL will be seen participating in the Main Event, while 7Sea Esports will be in action for the Afterparty Showdown.

However, Team SouL can also feature in the Afterparty Showdown if they manage to finish in the Top 5 of the Main Event.

