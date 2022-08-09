What is the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 total prize pool and rank-wise distribution?

The PUBG Mobile esports scene has reached its business end as the first global tournament, PMWI 2022, is all set to begin on August 11. While the first week (Main Event) is scheduled to be played between August 11 and 13, the second week (Afterparty Showdown) will be played between August 18 and 20.

Krafton and Tencent Games recently took to the official Instagram handle of the game to declare the prize pool distribution of the tournament.

How is the PUBG Mobile World Invitational Main Event prize pool distributed?

The tournament's first week will begin on August 11 and will have a grand prize pool of $2 million.

The champions of the Main Event of the upcoming edition will get $500K. The second and third-placed teams will get $300K and $150K, respectively.

Here is an overview of the prize pool distribution for sides finishing from fourth to eighteenth in the PMWI 2022 Week 1 (Main Event):

Fourth-placed team - $100K

Fifth-placed team - $75K

Sixth-placed team - $55K

Seventh-placed team - $48K

Eighth-placed team - $44K

Ninth-placed team - $40K

Tenth-placed team - $37K

Eleventh-placed team - $33.5K

Twelfth-placed team - $30K

Thirteenth-placed team - $27.5K

Fourteenth-placed team - $25K

Fifteenth-placed team - $22.5K

Sixteenth-placed team - $20K

Seventeenth-placed team - $17.5K

Eighteenth-placed team - $15K

Each participating team in Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational is subject to a participation reward of $25K. Furthermore, the MVP of the Main Event will receive $10K.

In addition, several other rewards are up for grabs. Here's a look at what's on offer:

Gunslinger - $5K

Grenade Master - $5K

Eagle Eye - $5K

Field Medic - $5K

Best Watchparty - $75K

TikTok Contest - $20K

However, the Best Watchparty and TikTok awards are not for the players. It is for influencers who associate themselves with the tournament on social media.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown prize distribution

The second week of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational is being referred to as the Afterparty Showdown, which will have a total prize pool of $1 million. The team that wins the Afterparty Showdown will receive $60K, the runners-up will get $55K, and the third-place team will be entitled to $50K.

Here's a look at the complete prize pool distribution of the Afterparty Showdown for sides finishing from fourth to twelfth as per the official announcement:

Fourth-placed team - $45K

Fifth-placed team - $40K

Sixth-placed team - $35K

Seventh-placed team - $30K

Eighth-placed team - $25K

Ninth-placed team - $20K

Tenth-placed team - $18K

Eleventh-placed team - $15K

Twelfth-placed team - $13K

The organizers of the tournament have also kept several exciting awards across different categories that will only add to the excitement. Here's a look at the different rewards:

Fan Favorite Player - $10K

Eagle Eye - $5K

Most Headshots - $5K

Biggest Eliminations Spree - $5K

Most Special Eliminations - $5K

Best Watchparty - $50K

Best Team Presentation - $20K

It remains to be seen how the Indian teams will perform in the two weeks of the event.

