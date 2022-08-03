Players and streamers move to PUBG: New State, Free Fire MAX, and other games amidst BGMI ban

Back on July 28, the Indian mobile gaming community was shocked as the popular battle royale game BGMI was delisted from both the Google Play Store and the App Store following government orders.

The game was removed from both virtual storefronts due to a suspected privacy breach, which posed a serious threat to the Indian nation's integrity and sovereignty. This ban led to many streamers and pro players deciding to shift to other popular games like PUBG: New State, Apex Legends Mobile, and Free Fire MAX.

How are popular BGMI players and streamers making other mobile games popular after the game's ban?

Following the ban, renowned BGMI athletes like Hector and Goblin were seen playing PUBG: New State as they livestreamed the BR title. The two were seen grinding on both the Classic as well as TDM matches, which focused on the competitive spirit of the players. The duo are set to represent Team SouL in the upcoming PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational). However, the ban has raised questions about their participation in the global event.

Meanwhile, popular streamers like Kaashvi and Sc0ut were also seen playing the game alongside Fierce. Adding further to this list, popular YouTubers MortaL and AMAN recently livestreamed PUBG: New State on their YouTube channels. The duo were seen playing Tier-1 custom scrims alongside popular BGMI players like Mavi and Ultron.

The lobby also featured several other Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players. This highlights the fact that many players are already gearing up to continue their trade in PUBG: New State.

A few weeks ago, a third-party tournament was also organized for the growth of PUBG: New State. However, the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India has paved the path for the growth of the game. It has seen a massive surge in the number of downloads since July 28. Since many features are similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game is proving to be a great alternative.

Dynamo is reportedly the biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTuber. He recently created custom rooms for Apex Legends Mobile users to help the game grow in popularity amongst Indian gamers. He was also seen streaming PUBG New State in the very same livestream.

Following BGMI's ban, several YouTubers as well as LOCO streamers who used to livestream the game have shifted their focus to playing Free Fire MAX. The game is widely popular amongst gamers who have shifted from Free Fire, once the BR title was banned in February.

