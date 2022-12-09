PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta patch notes: New gameplay, items, Metro Royale update, and more

Every update in PUBG Mobile comes out at an interval of two months. These updates bring along plenty of new features that replenish and enhance the gaming experience of users across the world.

While the ongoing 2.3 update is enjoyed by millions on a daily basis, the 2.4 update is due for release. Since it is assumed to be incorporated into the game in January, the beta variant is already available for download.

What are new features added in PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta variant?

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. recently rolled out a beta variant for the upcoming 2.4 version, providing a sneak peek at the unreleased content.

Here are some new features included in the 2.4 beta version of PUBG Mobile:

1) Classic Updates

Back For Honor: After dying and getting recalled by a teammate, players can issue a revenge mission. If the original eliminator accepts, they become a target and their approximate location gets revealed to the revenge seeker. Revenge seekers will get rewards by eliminating their target within the time limit to complete the mission. Otherwise, the targeted player obtains the rewards.

Dancing Lion: Lion dance themed two-person vehicle is added. It can be stored in the backpack and used without limit.

Grappling Hook: A grappling hook can be fired at a target to grapple.

Martial Arts Arena: Many Martial Arts Arenas will be introduced in the game. While some will be time-limited, others will be open to players at all times.

2) Metro Royale Updates

Addition of a new map divides it into Basic Mode and Advanced Mode. Thus, providing even more supplies to players.

New Ziplines and Stairs are added for quickl movement.

New NPC enemies and bosses are added to provide a new PVE experience.

Added 4 sellable items (Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, Gold Piles). They will only be spawned on the new map.

Increased advanced armor's resistance to explosive damage.

Increased Basic Inventory Capacity increased to 30.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta version installation process

Like any major update in PUBG Mobile, the beta versions are easy to install.

Here's an overview of the step-by-step guide on how to download the 2.4 beta version:

Step 1: Head over to the download page (available on the official website) for the PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK file.

Step 2: Click the download button to obtain the latest APK file.

Users must note that the file's size is 672 MB for 32-bit Androids and 753 MB for 64-bit Android devices. They must have sufficient storage space available on their devices to download and install the latest beta variant.

The 32-bit variant can be downloaded using the link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html. Meanwhile, the 64-bit variant can be downloaded using the following link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, provide permission to install it. To do this, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, log in to the 2.4 beta variant, download the preferred resource pack, and experience the thrill of the new additions.

Those who will test the beta variant will better understand the new features once the 2.4 update is introduced.

Note: Indian gamers must abstain from downloading the game (or its beta version) as it is banned by the Indian government.

