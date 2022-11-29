Fact Check: Has BGMI 2.3 update released?

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile in September 2020, Krafton Inc. introduced the Indian variant of the battle royale title and named it Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Within a year, it went on to become one of the most downloaded games, amassing over 100 million downloads. It also emerged as the main driving force propeling the growth of esports and gaming in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from the virtual stores of Google and Apple on July 28, earlier this year. The sudden incident shocked everyone in the gaming community. A couple of days later, restrictions were also levied on in-game purchases.

The incident led to the 2.2 update not showing up for the game. This has led gamers across the country to wonder whether the latest 2.3 update has made its way into the title.

Fans await the 2.3 update's arrival in BGMI

As mentioned earlier, the 2.2 update (scheduled to arrive in September) did not appear for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since the game's release, this was the first instance when an update was launched for the global variant (PUBG Mobile), but failed to follow suit for the Indian counterpart.

After the version 2.3 update finished rolling out for PUBG Mobile players on November 17, Indian gamers were largely anticipating one for Battlegrounds Mobile India too.

However, to the disappointment of gamers, the 2.3 update did not appear. Furthermore, since Cycle 3 Season 7 has been re-introduced once again and the Royale Pass section is yet to be unlocked, it can be assumed that the 2.3 update will not be launched for BGMI.

Players around the country might have to wait for the game to make its comeback to the virtual stores, following which new updates will be released.

As of now, they should not download APK files from any third-party websites as doing so will eventually see their profiles get banned for a long-tenure. Instead, they should wait for Krafton's announcement regarding the game's comeback and the incorporation of new updates and features in the title.

List of 2.3 update's features

As mentioned above, both BGMI and PUBG Mobile's updates have similar features. Here are the new features added in the 2.3 update that BGMI players are missing out on:

1) Football Carnival and Lionel Messi collaboration

Here's an overview of the football-themed content incorporated in the global variant:

Football-themed modes in Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item - Messi's Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Football-themed vehicle

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football pitches across the battlefield

Football-themed Spawn Island

2) Aftermath 2.0

Aftermath 2.0 has seen the following additions and changes:

Upgrades to armor and firearms

Introduction of new energy and gameplay mechanics

New optimizations to consumables

Addition of new bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck as a new vehicle

Availability of Medicine Cabinet

New Guard Posts

Introduction of Recall Towers

Shop Recall

Changes to the Classic mode, weapons, UI, and social systems have further enhanced the game's quality and user experience.

