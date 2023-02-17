PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta patch notes: New themed gameplay, items, World of Wonder gameplay updates, and more

Like most games, PUBG Mobile frequently receives updates with plenty of new features that enhance the gaming experience. While players are currently enjoying the 2.4 update, the next one is already due for release.

The 2.5 update is expected to arrive in March, but the developers of the battle royale title, Tencent Games, have released its beta variant. The beta is already available for download and contains plenty of new features, items, modes, themes, and more. However, the much-awaited fifth-anniversary celebration mode is yet to be added to it.

What are new additions made in PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta variant?

As mentioned earlier, Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. recently released a beta variant for the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.5 update, providing a sneak peek at the new content.

Here are some of the new features that will be included in the 2.5 beta version of the game:

Map: Erangel

Themed Areas: In the Imagination Plaza, players can unlock crates and obtain advanced resources by occupying marked structures. When the four marked structures are unlocked, players can compete for the large crate with the "5" logo in the middle area and get more resources. More crates can be found in various smaller themed areas, the Imagination District.

New item - Block Cover: This item is found in crates all over the map. It consists of three shapes. Using them spawns a defensive wall, which can be used as cover, a bridge, or as an elevator.

New item - Portable Trampoline: This item can be found in crates all over the map. Once it is placed, players can be launched into the air with a single touch.

New item - Portable Cannon: This item can be found in crates all over the map. Once it is placed, players can use it to launch various throwables or themselves over a distance.

World of Wonder Gameplay updates (set to be announced on February 16)

Added more maps and items for a better gameplay experience.

Improved features.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta version installation process

Like previous beta updates in PUBG Mobile, the 2.5 variant is easy to install. Here's a look at the step-by-step guide on how to download the 2.5 beta version:

Step 1: Navigate to the download/installation page (available on the official website) for the PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta APK file.

Step 2: Tap the download button to get your hands on the latest APK file.

The 32-bit version can be downloaded through this link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html.

Meanwhile, the 64-bit version can be downloaded through this link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html.

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, give permission to install it. To do this, click on the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 4: Once the installation is completed, log in to the new 2.5 beta version, download the preferred resource pack, and enjoy the new content.

Those who play the beta variant will have a better understanding of the new features once the 2.5 update is rolled out.

Note: Players in India must refrain from downloading the BR title (or its beta version) as it is banned by the Indian government.

