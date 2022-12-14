BGMI unban: Everything revealed by Krafton in 2022 regarding game's unban

Months after a ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile in September 2020, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released in the Indian market in June 2021. While completing its first anniversary, the title leapfrogged other battle royale games in terms of popularity and was regularly played by millions of players across the country.

However, the game's meteoric rise stalled when it was abruptly removed from the Google Play Store and Apple Apple Store on July 28. Since then, several rumors regarding the title's return have surfaced online, although the game is yet to make a comeback on virtual storefronts.

Amongst these rumors, however, the game's developer, Krafton Inc., released statements highlighting the company's continued dedication to resolving the ongoing issues with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Krafton's statements on BGMI's suspension and the company's efforts to get the game back on track

To date, multiple official statements from Krafton regarding the company's stance on the matter have appeared online.

The initial statement was made by Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, a few days after the game's removal from virtual stores. Sohn spoke about the company's desire to help with the development of esports and gaming in India.

The CEO also highlighted Krafton's concerns regarding the security and privacy of user data. According to him, the company has always tried to abide by laws set by the Indian government and will continue to do so in the forthcoming days.

In his statement, he even thanked users for their unwavering faith and urged them to wait for further news from the company's side. He further added that the company is continuously trying to settle all disputes and get the game back for Indian players.

Meanwhile, during Krafton's '2022 Q2 results' conference call, the company's CFO, Bae Dong-geun, put forward a statement showcasing how the company is constantly cooperating with the Indian government to bring BGMI back to the App Store and Play Store respectively.

Dong-geun seconded Sohn and stated that Krafton has always respected the privacy measures set by the Government of India. He also said that the company ensures "rigid data security standards and monitoring."

The latest statement surfaced on Krafton's 2022 Q3 brochure, where H.E. Chang Jae-bok, South Korea's Ambassador to India, spoke about the game during an audit of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee organized in New Delhi, India.

Replying to a question from Rep. Kim Hong-gul, H.E. Chang Jae-bok talked about the ongoing BGMI situation and how the company is trying its best to release the game in India again. In the meantime, they will continue investing in the country's gaming market.

Chang Jae-bok highlighted that Battlegrounds Mobile India was previously serviced by a popular Chinese company, Tencent Games. According to him, the main issue is that the Government of India still believes that the title is being serviced by Tencent Games. Hence, Krafton is trying to sort out all the prevailing issues as soon as possible.

These statements have instilled hope in the hearts of Indian mobile gamers who are eagerly waiting for BGMI to make a comeback.

