PUBG Mobile Month 20 RP release date, price, leaked rewards, and more

Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile has ruled the mobile gaming market for more than four years. Over time, the title has leapfrogged others to position itself amongst the most popular action games.

Since the game has an ever-increasing user base, the developers have introduced several new items and features to enhance their experience; however, amongst all the features, the craze for the monthly Royale Pass is massive. It helps users get their hands on new exclusive cosmetics.

Details of Cycle 4 Season 10 Month 20 Royale Pass release in PUBG Mobile

The ongoing Month 19 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile is scheduled to end on 16 February, following which the RP will get locked for a few hours. This will enable Tencent Games to release the forthcoming Month 20 Royale Pass the next day.

The Month 20 Royale Pass will be available in two variants - the popular Elite Pass (priced at 360 UC) and the Elite Pass Plus (priced at 960 UC); however, gamers who have purchased the ongoing M19 RP can avail a 60 UC discount coupon while purchasing the M20 RP.

Leaked rewards that PUBG Mobile players may witness in the forthcoming Month 20 RP

Popular YouTubers and streamers working alongside Tencent Games as beta testers have provided data about the Month 20 RP in their videos.

Based on the leaks, the forthcoming Month 20 Royale Pass will be modeled on the "Daring Dawn" theme. It's all set to bring in plenty of new cosmetics and items that gamers can use to enrich their in-game inventory.

Going by the norm of previous seasons, the paid section will contain many themed rewards. The developers will also introduce some rewards to the free RP section for users who cannot afford the monthly Royale Pass.

Here's an overview of the ranked rewards that can be redeemed from the new PUBG Mobile Month 20 RP:

RP Rank 1: Gilded Dragonbone Mosin Nagant together with Bunny Uniform Set.

RP Rank 5: Bunny Uniform Cover.

RP Rank 10: Mousy Knockout backpack skin.

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M20), Stone Figure Ornament, and Jolly Moment Emote (available in the free RP section).

RP Rank 20: Gilded Tower Stun Grenade and Cyber Detective Parachute (available in the free RP section).

RP Rank 23: Football Fever Cover (available in the free RP section).

RP Rank 25: Football Fever Set (available in the free RP section).

RP Rank 30: Rash Shark Buggy together with a Martial Champion Emote.

RP Rank 35: Cosmic Ruin UMP 45 (available in the free RP section).

RP Rank 40: Telescopic Fist DBS.

RP Rank 45: Month 14 Mythic mask.

RP Rank 50: Choice between Martial Champion Set and Mythical Monkey Set. Both sets have their unique emote.

With so many items up for grabs, many PUBG Mobile players can buy the Month 20 Royale Pass. They can also max out their RP to get their hands on the aforementioned ranked rewards by using RP rank-up cards (each card costs 1000 UC). Each rank-up card will enable them to level up by 10 ranks.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, gamers residing in the country must refrain from playing the title.

