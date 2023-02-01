PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass 45 revealed - Price, main rewards, and more

Tencent Games has worked tirelessly over the last few years to provide PUBG Mobile Lite players with the best BR gaming experience. They have periodically added various features, items, and cosmetics to diversify the gameplay.

However, among all these features, the monthly Winner Pass holds a special place in the hearts of mobile gamers as it allows them to obtain valuable rewards.

Details of Winner Pass 45 release in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Season 44 Winner Pass concluded a couple of days ago. This led to the Winner Pass tab staying locked temporarily, after which the new Season 45 Winner Pass was rolled out in PUBG Mobile Lite earlier today at UTC + 0.

The new WP will have a tenure of four weeks and will remain in the title until February 28, 2023. Users can purchase the WP and obtain plenty of cosmetics, items, and more.

List of rewards added in the new Winner Pass 45 in PUBG Mobile Lite

Similar to the Winner Passes from previous seasons, the new Winner Pass 45 has introduced a lot of new rewards that users can obtain by completing daily and weekly missions.

The new WP is available in two versions: free and paid. While the former offers users a few rewards, the latter enables them to obtain many exclusive cosmetics and items.

The paid version of the Winner Pass 45 is available in two variants. While the popular Elite Upgrade variant can be purchased for 280 BC, the Elite Upgrade Plus variant is available for 800 BC. However, those who have a discount coupon of 30 BC can obtain the Elite Upgrade Plus WP for 770 BC.

While buying the former will ensure rewards worth 1000 BC, purchasing the latter can help players get rewards worth 3000 BC.

Here's an overview of the various ranked rewards that have been introduced to the latest PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass 45:

WP Rank 1: King of Speed set together with Over Here emote

WP Rank 5: King of Speed Head (available in the free WP section) together with Steel Soldier Frame

WP Rank 10: Vibrant Youth Headgear

WP Rank 15: Mother Clucker Set together with Modern Lord Parachute (available in the free WP section)

WP Rank 20: Timeworn Pattern - M24 together with Kurenai Cap (available in the free WP section)

WP Rank 22: WP Crate containing Quack Agent Set, Quack Agent Cover along with a legendary AKM Skin. All the items are available in both time-limited and permanent variants.

WP Rank 25: Modern Lord Pan together with Premium Crate Coupon

WP Rank 30: Mother Clucker Headgear (available in the free WP section) together with Quack Agent Backpack

WP Rank 35: Quack Agent Helmet

WP Rank 40: Quack Agent Thompson SMG

WP Rank 45: Monster Onesie Set

WP Rank 50: Taiyaki Dacia together with Kurenai Set (available in the free WP section)

Furthermore, the Redeem section also contains several exclusive rewards. Gamers can use the extra WP points to unlock and open a Redeem Crate and get their hands on the new rewards.

Note: Indian gamers reading this article should avoid downloading or playing PUBG Mobile Lite as it has been banned by the Indian government.

Poll : 0 votes