PUBG Mobile guide: How to get UC in new Red Packet  Blessings event

Over the last four and a half years, PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular action games in the mobile gaming market across the world. The game has successfully become a favorite amongst players who love to lose themselves in Battle Royale mode.

The developers of the popular BR title work tirelessly to introduce several new events, features, modes, and items to enhance the players' gaming experience. The latest major 2.4 major update was released on January 6 and has already proven successful.

Earlier today (January 16), Tencent Games brought a new event to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The Red Packet Blessings event will enable players to obtain UC, crates, costumes, and more goodies.

Everything to know about new Red Packet Blessings event in PUBG Mobile

The new Red Packet Blessings event in PUBG Mobile is live and will be available until February 1 (UTC + 0). Players can navigate to the 'Events' tab and go through the ongoing event list until they find a new event. However, the selected Red Packet (amongst the four Red Packets available) can only be opened after January 29 (UTC + 0).

Although new events appear in the game from time to time, few offer players UC. The Red Packet Blessings event contains a Special Mission that will help players get 20 UC once they make a purchase of any amount. However, players must remember that the available 20 UC can only be redeemed once.

Meanwhile, users will need to complete specific events to get hold of BP and EXP, enabling them to open Red Packets later. These missions will refresh every day at (UTC + 0). Here's a look at the daily missions.

Log into the game - 500 BP, 5 EXP

Complete 1 Classic Mode match - 1000 BP, 10 EXP

Eliminate 5 enemies in Classic Mode - 1000 BP, 10 EXP

The Red Packets will require EXP to upgrade to the next level (at an increasing rate) and will bestow the following cosmetics and items in a random order. Here's an overview of the items that are available for redemption:

Level 1: Two Supply Crate Scraps b

Level 2: 200 AG Currency

Level 3: One Lion Dance Space Gift

Level 4: Three Lion Dance Space Gifts

Level 5: 30-day time-limited Festive Meow Set

Furthermore, PUBG Mobile users who gather enough EXP to open the Red Packet multiple times will also be entitled to interesting rewards. Here's a look at them:

500 openings - 30 UC Voucher

150 openings - Two Classic Crate Coupon Scraps

250 openings - Three Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

350 openings - Three Classic Crate Coupon Scraps

500 openings - Time-limited headgear

Gamers can also earn rewards by sending blessings to their in-game friends. However, they can only do so to a limited number of friends on a particular day.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, users hailing from the country are advised to abstain from downloading or playing the banned popular battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes