BGMI Login Failure issue: Possible reasons, adding friends, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) — similar to its global variant, PUBG Mobile — often faces certain issues that tend to disrupt the gaming experience of users across the country.

Although all the previous issues were quickly resolved by Krafton, the ongoing Login Failure and Friend List Failure issues are yet to be resolved by the developers.

As of June 2022, BGMI is celebrating its first anniversary. Within this timespan, the game has risen through the ranks and has successfully posited itself as one of the most popular action games in the Indian market.

Details regarding BGMI's Login Failure and Friend List Failure issues

Following the regular format, the game servers were refreshed earlier today at 5:30 am IST, which has given rise to several new issues. Players faced "Server is busy. please try again later. Error code:db-error" message for the first couple of hours.

Following that, they have been able to login to the game, but their in-game friend list is blank. The "Request Timed Out" message is also getting prompted from time-to-time.

Furthermore, players are unable to find their friends through their synergy list as all the in-game synergy has been reduced to zero. Additionally, users cannot even search for a particular profile using the said player's IGN or UID. An error message displaying "No Player Found" gets highlighted on the screen when players attempt anyway.

The issues might have surfaced due to a server problem or a major glitch in the game. The developers are giving their best to resolve them.

Apologizing for the inconvenience caused, Krafton published a notice on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It states:

We have identified some players are experiencing login failure from 07:57, 7/8 with an error message showing "Server is busy. please try again later. Error code:db-error. We are currently trying to find the cause of the issue and will get back to you as soon as possible when fixed."

Since there is no possible way to fix the issue themselves, BGMI users need to be patient and wait for a few hours until the developers patch the issue. Until then, they can play Arcade matches, Arena matches or team up using the local team invite.

How can users add friends using the local team invite option?

BGMI players can create a local team (using the local team option available in the team-up section) and invite their friends to tread on the battlegrounds together.

They can share the code with their friends using their social media handles or through a call. However, users who cannot be communicated with will have to wait for Krafton to fix the issue.

Can users expect Krafton to send in-game rewards as compensation?

Since Krafton always tries to give users the best gaming experience, it tries to compensate for any unexpected problems with rewards.

Over time, the developers have gifted players BP, silver fragments, crate scraps, and coupons as compensation rewards. Users can expect the same this time as well. However, Krafton has not made any official announcement about it.

