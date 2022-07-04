PUBG Mobile 2.1 update expected release date, time, expected features, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading battle royale titles in the global gaming market, and the game recently celebrated its fourth year anniversary.

Since millions of users across the world enjoy playing PUBG Mobile on a regular basis, the developers continue to release updates that add variety to the game. These updates bring in plenty of items, features, mechanics, and a lot more, all of which aim to enhance the gaming experience of users.

With the ongoing 2.0 update already becoming a huge success, fans around the world are eagerly waiting for Krafton and Tencent Games to release the forthcoming update.

When is PUBG Mobile's upcoming 2.1 update expected to get released?

With the ongoing 2.0 update stepping into its sixth week, players around the world are looking forward to the release of the next update. The 2.1 update is set to be released between 12 July and 15 July, with 13 July being the most likely date.

The most recent update for PUBG Mobile was released by the developers just before the conclusion of the existing RP. The ongoing C2S6 M12 Toy World-themed Royale Pass is set to conclude on 17 July.

Time of the 2.1 update's release in different regions across the world on 13 July:

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on 12 July (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00-6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00-7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

Players must inform their in-game friends to update their game once the 2.1 update is made available. Otherwise, they will face problems playing together as the BR title prohibits players on different versions from gaming together.

Furthermore, following the tradition of previous updates, the new Cycle 3 Season 7 will also be introduced along with the Month 13 RP in the upcoming update on 18 July.

Note: The aforementioned date and time for the upcoming 2.1 update's release are estimates based on previous updates.

What are the features that are expected to be included in PUBG Mobile's upcoming 2.1 update?

Similar to previous updates released during the year, the upcoming update in July is set to bring in plenty of new features that will exceed players' expectations. The crowd-favorite Ancient Secret mode makes a return to the battle royale title after two years. There are also several other additions that will massively improve the gaming experience.

Here's a look at the new features that are expected to be included in PUBG Mobile's July update:

Payload mode 3.0 BRDM 3.0 Ultimate Arena mode Zombie mode - Survive till dawn Ancient Secret mode in Erangel, Livik, and Miramar Utimate form of existing Pharaoh X-Suit New Girl Pharaoh X-Suit Month 13 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 7 Day, evening, and night mode. Training ground in Cheer Park

With so many features set to be incorporated in the upcoming update, players across the world are urging the developers to release it as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far