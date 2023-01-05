5 best features of PUBG Mobile 2.4 update

The 2.4 update of PUBG Mobile started rolling out on January 4, 2023. It marks the battle royale game's first major update in 2023.

Like previous major updates in PUBG Mobile, the new version of the title has a plethora of new features and events that add variety to the BR gaming experience.

Bruce Lee collaboration and other key features that PUBG Mobile players will be thrilled to experience in the latest 2.4 update

1) Martial Showdown theme (exclusively available in Erangel and Livik)

Listed below are all the new 2.4 update features related to the Martial Showdown theme:

Many Martial Arts Arenas will appear in the themed mode matches. While some Arenas will be time-limited, others can be accessed at all times.

Back For Honor is a 1v1 duel between a recalled player and his original killer. The winner of the duel will be handsomely rewarded.

A new two-seater bike, Dancing Lion (found only in the crate in the middle of the Martial Arts Arena), is making its way to the game. It can be stored in the backpack and used multiple times.

A new weapon, called the Explosive Bow, is also coming to the game.

A new item, called the Grappling Hook, can be shot at a target to pull yourself toward it.

New items, called Blessing Lantern and Blessing Kite, can be found in different urban cities and above Martial Arts Arenas. Players can destroy these crates to get their hands on the supplies contained within.

Kung Fu Steamed Bun can restore energy and health.

2) Metro Royale Updates

Listed below are all the Metro Royale features in the 2.4 update:

A new map, Misty Port (sized 1.8×1.2 km), has been introduced and will be available in only Basic Mode and Advanced Mode.

A new Fabled equipment with minimal special traits is coming to the game. Fabled equipment can be obtained after defeating bosses in matches or opening crates.

Draw Packs have been added to Metro Royale's Black Market. They can be purchased with Metro Cash.

A new Gallery feature will showcase all special traits.

Four sellable items (Biological Sample, Gold Piles, Processor (GPU), Lens) will spawn on the new map.

The resistance of Advanced Vests has been improved to withstand more explosive damage.

A new weapon called Honey Badger (also available in Cobra and Steel front variants) has been added to the game.

Improvements have been made to Game Lobby Inventory Settings

3) New Season and Royale Pass

The 2.4 update will have a fresh Royale Pass (Month 19) and a new season (Cycle 4 Season 10). Based on leaks available online, the new Royale Pass will follow the "Boiling Blood" theme and bring in plenty of cosmetics and items as rank rewards. Meanwhile, the new season will mark the start of a fresh cycle and offer tier rewards.

However, the C4S10 and the Month 19 Royale Pass will be released on January 17, 2023 (a day after the conclusion of the ongoing Month 18 RP).

4) Bruce Lee collaboration

The Bruce Lee Family Company and PUBG Mobile have collaborated to bring the iconic mixed martial artist and actor to the game. Players will be able to express themselves with distinctive Bruce Lee cosmetics. They can even obtain a character based on him in the game.

From January 10, 2023, to January 26, 2023, PUBG Mobile players can participate in the DreamRealm Apprentice event. They can unlock special rewards after completing a series of difficult tasks.

5) Other changes and improvements

Many other changes have been incorporated in the January update of PUBG Mobile. New skills like Player Launcher and Tactical Camouflage have been added to the returning Gear Front mode. Meanwhile, Hang Gliders and an Elevator (at Galata Tower) have also made their way to the Erangel map.

Improvements have been made to various guns and vehicles. While weapons like the UMP 45, Micro Uzi, PP-19 Bizon, Famas, and QBZ have all been buffed, a new seater bike has been added to the BR title.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020. Hence, players in the country must refrain from playing the game.

