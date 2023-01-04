PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 19 Leaked rewards, price, theme and more

The leaks for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Month 19 Royale Pass have begun to pour in, giving a thorough picture of the rewards that players might enjoy.

A famous informant, "LuckyMan," recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where he discussed several elements of the pass, including its theme, pricing, and rewards. These leaks have become even more credible because of his previous history of providing accurate details of collaborations and incoming items.

The PUBG Mobile Month 19 Royale Pass will probably be based on the Boiling Blood theme. If leaks are to be believed, it will include various attractive sets, firearm skins, emotes, and other items for a reasonable price.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 19 leaks

The current Royale Pass ends in a few days (Image via Krafton)

The current PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 18 will remain active until the end of January 16 (UTC +0), and the new one will begin at 02:00 (UTC +0) on January 17, which is two hours after the previous one finishes.

Once it is out, you can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 360 UC, while the Royale Pass Plus will set it back by 960 UC. You may also get a few rewards for free, but these are rather insignificant when compared.

Note: The start time is based on previous iterations.

Here's a list of rewards that might be up for grabs in PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 19:

RP Rank 1: Venerable Assassin Set and Ancient Tech – VSS

RP Rank 3: 80 UC or 1160 AG

RP Rank 5: Venerable Assassin Cover and Mission Card

RP Rank 7: 40 UC or 520 AG

RP Rank 10: Minimalist Tech Helmet

RP Rank 13: 40 UC or 520 AG

RP Rank 15: Draw Circle emote, RP Avtar (M19), and Evil Glare Ornament

RP Rank 17: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP Rank 20: Fighter Duo Parachute and Bloody Amber Grenade

RP Rank 23: Fishing Master Cover and 20 UC or 260 AG

RP Rank 25: Fishing Master Set

RP Rank 27: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP Rank 30: Malevolent Spirit Plane Finish and Dragonflame Berserker emote

RP Rank 33: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP Rank 35: Octograffiti – SLR

RP Rank 37: 40 UC or 520 AG

RP Rank 40: Skeletal Bloodbath – AKM

RP Rank 43: 40 UC or 520 AG

RP Rank 47: 40 UC or 520 AG

RP Rank 50: Dragonflame Berserker Set and Dragonflame Berserker cover

It is important to note that these are only leaks and must be treated with a grain of salt. The following items may or may not be incorporated into the Royale Pass in the coming days.

