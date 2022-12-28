5 best multiplayer Android games to play with friends

Multiplayer games are one of the most popular gaming genres on the internet. The category features many amazing choices players can enjoy with friends and teammates. The ability to play with others adds to a much more exhilarating gaming experience.

There are thousands of astonishing multiplayer gaming titles available on the Google Play Store. Hence, it can be difficult for players to choose the most suitable gaming title to play with their friends.

This article lists the five best games one can enjoy with their friends on Android devices.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

PUBG Mobile and four other Android multiplayer games to play with friends

5) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the best shooter games for players to enjoy with friends and teammates. The game features high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics like the ability to choose their desired legend for the title.

These legends have special powers which are very handy in eliminating their opponents on the battlefield. Gamers can choose between FPS and TPS modes, get into a squad of four players, and use the best survival tactics to win the match.

Minimum Requirements

For Android

Soc: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

For iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

4) Ludo King

Ludo King is one of the most played multiplayer games available on the internet. The game has 50 crores plus downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive 4.2 rating.

The game features multiple advanced features like voice chat and new themes like candy, Christmas, and much more. Developers have also released many additions like quick mode and tournaments, which players can enjoy with their friends and get an amazing multiplayer experience.

Here are the recommended requirements to play Ludo King:

CPU: Snapdragon 660 Octa Core 2.2 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Kyro 260 or equivalent

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 50MB

OS: iOS 10/Android 9.0

3) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is designed by popular PC gaming developer Activision, which has designed the world-famous Call of Duty games. The mobile version is a treat for COD lovers, with lots of maps and modes to choose from and get the best gaming experience on an Android smartphone.

The game is available for free to download from the Google Play Store. Gamers can get a fantastic, intense, action-packed survival experience. Players can squad up with their friends and take on their enemies on different multiplayer and battle royale maps.

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile:

For iOS

2 GB of RAM

iOS 9.0 or later

For Android

At least 2 GB of RAM

Android 5.1 and up

2) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most renowned names in the multiplayer gaming industry. The game has recorded millions of downloads with its HD graphics and eye-catching elements like multiplayer maps and modes.

Krafton continues to add new events, modes, and other features to the game to make the overall gameplay more interesting and engaging. Gamers can use features like voice chat to communicate with their friends and devise better strategies to get the chicken dinner.

Here are the recommended requirements to run PUBG Mobile:

For iOS

SoC: Apple A8

RAM: 1GB

Operating System: iOS 9

Free Storage: 4 GB space

For Android

Soc: Snapdragon 675 and above/ Hisilicon Kirin 970 or better/ Mediatek Helio G90T / Exynos 8895 or better.

RAM: 4 GB or More

Operating System: Android 7 or above.

Free Storage: 4 GB space

1) 8 Ball Pool

The 8 Ball Pool is a popular name for players looking to download games that are playable with friends. The game comes under the Editor's Choice tag on the Google Play Store with more than 50 crore downloads and a 4.5-star rating.

Players can add randoms to their friend list or connect the game to their social media handles like Facebook and play with friends.

Here are the recommended requirements to run the 8Ball Pool:

For iOS

2 GB of RAM

iOS 10.0 or later

For Android

At least 2 GB of RAM

Android 4.4 and up

One can upgrade their levels to unlock better tables. On higher tables, the competition level is tough, and the player's skill level is tested. They can challenge their friends and play with them at their desired tables.

