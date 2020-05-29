Best Sensitivity Settings For No Recoil

In PUBG Mobile, players need a lot of practice to perfect their game-play. For the same, a player can head to the training room to sharpen their skill set, and he can then put that to use in the battlefield.

PUBG Mobile also consists of different types of sensitivity settings, which helps players decrease their recoil for various guns available in the game, as per their preferences. In this article, we have discussed the best sensitivity settings to completely nullify recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Best sensitivity settings for no recoil in PUBG Mobile

Camera Sensitivity Settings

The role of these sensitivity settings is to view the surroundings in the game. By adjusting these settings, players can gauge what is around them adeptly. The best possible camera sensitivity settings are:

Best Sensitivity Settings For No Recoil

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

ADS is also called Aim Down Sight in PUBG Mobile. These settings are helpful for players who control recoil by swiping their thumbs down on their smartphones. A player can customize these settings as per his personal preference to ensure no recoil in PUBG Mobile.

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings

PUBG Mobile has separate gyroscope sensitivity settings to help players who use the gyroscope sensor of their smartphone to aim. A player can improve his aiming traits by using a gyroscope. Gyroscope also helps extensively in controlling recoil in PUBG Mobile. The best sensitivity settings are given below.

Best Sensitivity Settings For No Recoil

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

A player can go to the training room and can acclimatize himself to these sensitivity settings by hitting different targets. If the gamer finds it difficult to handle the recoil, he/she should change his/her settings a little bit to find the perfect mix.

Furthermore, the amount of recoil differs with each gun. For example, all 5.56mm Assault Rifles have relatively less recoil than 7.62 mm Assault Rifles. Thus, it is recommended to equip scopes like 4x and 6x on Assault Rifles like M416 and Scar-L so that you can easily control the recoil.

